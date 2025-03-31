Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 31
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers picked up a much-needed win on Saturday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, giving them a boost in their quest for a top-four seed in the Western Conference.
On Monday, the Lakers will take on a surging Houston Rockets team which has won … of its last 10 games. On Sunday night, the Rockets picked up a huge blowout win against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.
Houston has gone just 5-10-1 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, but can bettors trust the Lakers against one of the best teams in the NBA?
Los Angeles has won just two of its last six games, but it turned in one of its best showings of the season on Saturday against Memphis. Austin Reaves, LeBron and Luka Doncic all had at least 25 points and eight assists in the win.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Rockets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rockets +4.5 (-105)
- Lakers -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rockets: +154
- Lakers: -185
Total
- 223.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rockets vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 31
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Rockets record: 49-26
- Lakers record: 45-29
Rockets vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Lakers Injury Report
- LeBron James – probable
- Maxi Kleber – out
Rockets vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Houston Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Amen Thompson OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-115)
I am all over this prop for Rockets wing Amen Thompson, as he’s picked up at least nine rebounds in 14 of his last 15 games, averaging 9.6 boards per game during that stretch.
At 7.5 rebounds, he’s an insane steal on Monday night – even on the second night of a back-to-back.
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- LeBron James OVER 6.5 Assists (-135)
Even though the Rockets allow the second-fewest assists per game in the NBA this season, I’m buying LeBron at this discounted number.
The Lakers superstar is averaging 8.5 assists per game for the season, and he has seven or more dimes in four straight games for L.A. On top of that, LeBron had nine assists in the last game he played against Houston.
He’s a steal at this number tonight.
Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
The Lakers have not played great over the last couple of weeks, so I’m having a hard time laying the points with them against a Rockets team that has won nine of its last 10.
Houston is one of the best teams in the NBA as a road underdog this season – 9-5-1 against the spread – and the Lakers are on a rough ATS run, covering in just one game since March 20.
Los Angeles is 22nd in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games while the Rockets are fifth and surging after last night’s dominating showing against the Suns.
The Lakers may win this game, but giving Houston more than a possession is too favorable to pass up tonight.
Pick: Rockets +4.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
