Royals vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 20
The Kansas City Royals squeaked by the San Francisco Giants on Monday night behind a flawless performance by Kris Bubic on the mound. They'll try to string together a third straight win on Tuesday with Michael Lorenzen getting the start.
Can they keep their momentum going, or will the Giants bounce back with a win tonight? Let's dive into it.
Royals vs. Giants Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Royals +1.5 (-1760
- Giants -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline
- Royals +120
- Giants -142
Total
- 8 (Over -108/Under -112)
Royals vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 20
- Game Time: 9:45 PM EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS BA, FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- Royals Record: 27-22
- Giants Record: 28-20
Royals vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Michael Lorenzen, RHP (3-4, 3.76 ERA)
- San Francisco: Hayden Birdsong, RHP (1-0, 2.31 ERA)
Royals vs. Giants Best Prop Bet
- Hayden Birdsong UNDER 1.5 Walks Allowed (+130) via DraftKings
The Royals have the lowest walk rate amongst all teams in the Majors over the past 14 days, drawing a walk on just 5.4% of their plate appearances. It's been a problem they've had all season as they have a season-long walk rate of 6.8%, which is also the lowest mark in the Majors. Hayden Birdsong of the Giants has allowed more than one walk in just three of his 11 starts this season. The UNDER on his walks total looks great at plus-money tonight.
Royals vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
It's time for the Giants to bounce back with a win. They had trouble against Kris Bubic last night, but they have a significantly easier matchup tonight against the Royals' starter, Michael Lorenzen. Offensively, the Giants have been the better of the two teams, ranking 17th in OPS on the year at .711 while the Royals come in at 25th at .672 over the past 14 days.
Don't forget the Giants' bullpen is one of the best in the Majors, so if Hayden Birdsong can put together a solid start, he'll eventually hand the ball to a bullpen that ranks second in the Majors in ERA at 2.64.
Let's take the Giants are home favorites tonight.
Pick: Giants -142 via FanDuel
