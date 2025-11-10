Is Saquon Barkley Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Packers)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley suffered a groin injury in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season, but he is not going to miss any time.
The Eagles were on a bye in Week 9, and now Barkley is off the injury report and expected to play in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night.
This is a huge boost for an Eagles team that is a road underdog as it looks to stay in the top spot in the NFC standings. Barkley, who was one of the best offensive players in the league last season, is coming off a huge showing against the New York Giants in Week 8, scoring a pair of touchdowns while tallying over 150 total yards.
Still, it's been a down season for the former first-round pick, as he's averaging just 4.1 yards per carry -- down from 5.8 last season.
Here's a look at how to bet on Barkley in Week 10 in primetime.
Best Saquon Barkley Prop Bet for Week 10 vs. Packers
Saquon Barkley UNDER 76.5 Rushing Yards (-111)
Barkley is almost going to have a high rushing yards prop, but is it warranted this season?
The Eagles’ offensive line has struggled to open up major running lanes for the star back, and he’s averaging just 4.1 yards per carry, which was boosted by a 14-carry, 150-yard showing against the Giants in Week 8.
This season, the star running back has just two games where he’s cleared 76.5 rushing yards, and those are his only two games with over even 60 rushing yards in the 2025 campaign.
Green Bay ranks 11th in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (4.0), so this may not be an easy matchup for Barkley to build on his 150-yard showing in Week 8.
