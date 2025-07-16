Seahawks Win Total Projection for 2025 Season (Will Sam Darnold Succeed in Seattle?)
Seattle posted their third-straight winning season in 2024, but still missed the playoffs in Mike MacDonald’s first season as head coach.
The Seahawks improved from nine wins to 10. Since, management decided the core group of offense wasn’t the right mix to get the job done and that it was time to move on.
Let’s evaluate this new-look Seahawks group’s win total for 2025.
Seattle Seahawks 2025 Win Total Odds
- Over 7.5: -135
- Under 7.5: +115
Can Sam Darnold Keep the Magic Alive in Seattle?
Seattle's win total is set at 7.5, reflecting tempered expectations despite last year’s 10-7 finish.
They enter a pivotal 2025 season having traded away Geno Smith and replaced him with Sam Darnold, whose 4,319-yard, 35-touchdown breakout with Minnesota in 2024 earned him a Pro Bowl nod and a lucrative three-year, $100.5 million deal, including a $37.5 million guarantee in Year 1.
The Seahawks also radically reshaped their offensive identity by shipping out longtime receiver duo Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Cooper Kupp’s arrival from Los Angeles should command coverage and open deep opportunities for rising star Smith-Njigba over the middle.
With Darnold stepping into a fresh scheme under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak — who is expected to emphasize a run-heavy approach — how quickly he adapts could determine sleeper success or early-season growing pains. That said, the strong backfield platoon of Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet should continue to provide a supportive ground attack.
The bright side for Darnold is this balanced attack should help offset his learning curves, particularly if he utilizes play-action and short-to-intermediate routes to manage the pressure.
But an offensive transition with nine road tilts amongst a tough NFC West landscape makes the journey to hitting the Over a hard bid. I’d brace for early bumps as the new-look team searches for its identity.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.