South Florida vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2
Kalen DeBoer’s debut at Alabama went off without a hitch as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 63-0 win against Western Kentucky.
Alabama will look to continue to build forward in Week 2, hosting AAC upstart South Florida, which presents a unique test after playing at one of the fastest tempos in the entire country last season under head coach Alex Golesh.
Last season, South Florida kept up with an Alabama team in crisis at the time 17-3. Will the Crimson Tide take care of business at home this time around?
South Florida vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- South Florida : +30.5 (-115)
- Alabama: -30.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- South Florida: N/A
- Alabama: N/A
Total
- 64.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
South Florida vs. Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- South Florida Record: 1-0
- Alabama Record: 1-0
South Florida vs. Alabama Key Players to Watch
South Florida
Byrum Brown: Brown ran for more yards than he passed last season against Alabama in what was an offensive struggle for the Bulls. Can South Florida’s 6’3” junior quarterback showcase growth on the road? He combined for 226 yards and a rushing touchdown in a blowout win over Bethune-Cookman, 48-3.
Alabama
Jalen Milroe: Milroe is ushering in a new era of Alabama football, but looked comfortable in Week 1 as the team hung 63 on Western Kentucky. He passed the ball only nine times but racked up 200 yards through the air while adding 79 yards on the ground, totaling five touchdowns.
South Florida vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
While last season’s game featured only 20 total points, Milroe didn’t play in that game. The total in last year’s game closed at 60.5 and this one has taken a climb up, which I agree with.
South Florida ranked second in seconds per play last season, and the expectation is that Golesh’s team plays at a similar tempo this season as well. This will give Alabama plenty more opportunities to integrate DeBoer’s new vertical passing scheme that can take the top off a South Florida team that ranked 130th in explosive pass rate last season.
Meanwhile, South Florida’s offense should continue to grow in the second year of Brown, a dual-threat quarterback who can be used as a rusher and is hoping to take the next step as a passer.
Even with a road trip on deck for the Crimson Tide, this game should feature plenty of plays from both sides and scoring opportunities as I bank on this game going over the total.
PICK: OVER 64.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.