Sparks vs. Sun WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Aug. 20 (Bet the UNDER)
The Connecticut Sun and Los Angeles Sparks both lost on Sunday, and they’re looking to bounce back on Tuesday night in Connecticut.
The Sparks have just six wins on the season, and with rookie Cameron Brink done for the season, it’s hard to see the Sparks making a push for a playoff spot in 2024.
Earlier this season, the Sun beat the Sparks by nine in Connecticut, the same game that Brink tore her ACL. With the Sun looking to integrate guard Marina Mabrey into the lineup, can they cover a major spread on Tuesday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this matchup.
Sparks vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sparks +12.5 (-110)
- Sun -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sparks: +575
- Sun: -850
Total
- 153.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Sparks vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 20
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Spectrum SportsNet, WNBA League Pass
- Sparks record: 6-21
- Sun record: 19-7
Sparks vs. Sun Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- Cameron Brink – out
- Lexie Brown – out
- Aari McDonald – day-to-day
- Layshia Clarendon – day-to-day
Sun Injury Report
- Tiffany Mitchell – out
Sparks vs. Sun Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Sparks
Rickea Jackson: After dropping 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting in a loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, Jackson has now scored in double figures in five straight games, raising her season average to 11.7 points per game. The rookie had 10 points on just seven shot attempts in a matchup with the Sun earlier this season.
Connecticut Sun
Alyssa Thomas: With DiJonai Carrington back on Sunday, the Sun opted to sit Ty Harris for Marina Mabrey, giving Alyssa Thomas even more playmaking duties than normal. She put up 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a loss to the Dream, but Thomas should have the offense running through her (per usual) the rest of the season.
Sparks vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
In their first meeting this season, the Sparks and Sun combined for 149 total points, and that came in a game where Brink at least played a few minutes.
The Sun have a more potent offense with Mabrey in the fold, but Sunday’s loss to the Dream – where Mabrey struggled shooting the ball – is a sign that there are going to be some growing pains integrating her into their roster.
The Sun play at the slowest pace in the WNBA, and they also are a top three defense, making them an ideal UNDER team (they’re 13-13 to the UNDER) this season.
As for Los Angeles, it ranks second to last in the W in offensive rating and has very little proven scoring after Jackson and Dearica Hamby. I’ll gladly take the UNDER on Tuesday.
Pick: UNDER 153.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.