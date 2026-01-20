Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raptors vs. Warriors)

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has sat out either the front or back end of a back-to-back on a few occasions this season, making him a player to watch on the injury report on Tuesday.

Golden State has yet to release an injury report for tonight's game against the Toronto Raptors, but it did lose star forward Jimmy Butler (torn ACL) for the rest of the season in its win over the Miami Heat on Monday.

The Warriors still came away with a blowout win over Miami, and Curry played less than 28 minutes, finishing with 19 points, 11 assists and three rebounds. That could put him on track to play on the second night of a back-to-back as the Warriors look to win their fifth game in a row.

Curry has played in both ends of a back-to-back four times this seaso, but he's also sat out at least one of the games on multiple occasions. Since he didn't have a major workload on Monday, Curry is trending in the right direction for this matchup, and he did not say anything notable about his status for Tuesday after the Warriors' win against Miami.

With Butler out for the season, Golden State is going to ask for even more from Curry if it wants to make the playoffs in the Western Conference.

Here's a look at how to bet on the star guard in the prop market -- as long as he suits up -- against Toronto.

Best Steph Curry Prop Bet vs. Raptors

Steph Curry UNDER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-137)

I'm actually going to fade Steph on the second night of a back-to-back, although I don't think it's because he's going to struggle in this game.

This season, Curry only has 11 or more rebounds and assists in eight of his 34 games, and he's averaging just 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. When it comes to potential assists, Curry is averaging just 9.1 per night.

So, that puts him in a tough spot against a Toronto defense that is fifth in the NBA in defensive rating and third in opponent assists per game. Plus, with Butler out, Curry is going to be called upon to carry the scoring load for the Warriors the rest of the season.

Steph has cleared this line three times in the month of January, but he had 11, 10 and seven assists in those games. Unless the two-time MVP is able to have a big game as a passer -- something Toronto has done a solid job limiting -- he's likely going to fall short of this line.

Curry had just four assists and three boards in his lone meeting with the Raptors this season.

