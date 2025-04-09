Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Warriors)
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has played in Golden State's last seven games, but the team has a back-to-back on Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.
Could Curry sit it out?
While Golden State has yet to release an injury report for tonight's game, the latest betting odds tell us that Curry should be good to go against the Spurs. The Warriors are favored by 16.5 points at DraftKings after they picked up a massive win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.
Since Golden State is the No. 6 seed in the West and in the middle of a crazy playoff race, it would be surprising to see Curry sit this game out. If he does play, he could be a player to target in the prop market.
This story will be updated with Steph's official status once the Warriors release their injury update on Wednesday.
Best Steph Curry Prop Bet for Warriors vs. Spurs
- Steph Curry UNDER 6.5 Assists (-145)
I would have loved this prop for Curry had it been set at 5.5, but he’s only cleared 6.5 dimes four times in his last 15 games, averaging 5.5 dimes per game during that stretch.
Since the Warriors blew out the Spurs the last time these teams played, Curry played just under 26 minutes, and I’m worried he could be in line for a similar workload tonight on the second night of a back-to-back.
Overall, Steph is averaging 6.1 assists per game, so bettors who take the OVER are asking him to have a better than average game in what may be a blowout (Golden State is favored by 16.5 points).
