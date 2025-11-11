Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Thunder)
Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry is expected to make his return to the lineup on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder after missing three games with an illness.
Curry has not played since the Warriors' win over the Phoenix Suns back on Nov. 4, but he's off the injury report for Tuesday's contest after being cleared to play.
The Warriors are still underdogs in the betting odds for tonight's game against the Thunder, as oddsmakers at DraftKings have them set as 7.5-point dogs on the road. Golden State has won five of the eight games that Curry has played in, but it is just 6-5 overall this season.
Oklahoma City, on the other hand, is off to a 10-1 start in the 2025-26 season.
Getting Curry back in the lineup should be a major boost to a Warriors offense that ranks in the bottom half of the league in offensive rating this season. Golden State has not scored 120 or more points since the fourth game of the campaign against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Through eight games, Curry is averaging 26.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from 3. He's still one of the most impactful players in the league, as his ability to space the floor is a nightmare for any defense.
The Thunder enter this game as the No. 1 defense in the NBA, so Curry will have his work cut out for him in his return to the lineup.
