Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Timberwolves)

The Golden State Warriors play a back-to-back against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday and Monday, and that has led to some questions around Steph Curry's status for the front end of this two-game set.

Curry (right knee soreness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup. There's a chance he could sit out one of these games, although the Warriors need every win they can get to stay alive for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The two-time league MVP has not missed a game since Jan. 2, and he enters this matchup averaging 27.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from 3.

With Jimmy Butler out for the season, the Warriors need a ton from Curry every night just to compete with some of the top teams in the league. So, his status will be key for Golden State's chances to win this game. As of this writing, the Warriors are 6.5-point underdogs. This story will be updated with Curry's official status once the Warriors release their final injury report.

If he's able to suit on up Sunday, Curry would be worth a look in the prop market against a Minnesota team that he torched earlier this season.

Best Steph Curry Prop Bet vs. Timberwolves

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Steph Curry OVER 28.5 Points (-106)

He dropped 38 points in a loss to Dallas his last time out, taking a whopping 27 shots in that game. That’s going to have to be the case for Curry going forward if the Warriors want to keep up offensively, as his 38 wasn’t even enough to beat Dallas – which has a bottom 10 offensive rating this season.

The Wolves allowed Steph to score 39 points on 14-of-28 shooting in their last meeting, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see him push the 30-point mark again on Sunday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.