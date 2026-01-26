Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Timberwolves)

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a knee injury, but he ended up suiting up in that matchup.

Golden State went on to win the game, but Curry's status for Monday's game against the Timberwolves is in flux.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after Sunday's win that he's hopeful Curry will be able to play the second night of a back-to-back on Jan. 26.

Kerr: Stephen Curry (knee) hopeful to play on Monday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) January 26, 2026

Curry has played in a few back-to-backs this season, and he did only have to play 27:38 in Sunday's blowout win for the Warriors. Golden State needs every game it can get in the playoff picture in the Western Confernece, especially now that Jimmy Butler (torn ACL) is out for the season.

After finishing with 26 points, two rebounds, seven assists and four steals on Sunday, Curry could provide a huge boost to the Warriors' chances of winning tonight if he suits up. Golden State is already expected to be without veterans Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton on the second night of a back-to-back.

With Curry's status up in the air -- for now -- the Warriors are 7.5-point road underdogs in this game. They were 6.5-point dogs on Sunday and ended up winning outright, 111-85.

Here's a look at how to bet on Curry in the prop market if he's able to play in this back-to-back.

Best Steph Curry Prop Bet vs. Timberwolves

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Steph Curry OVER 28.5 Points (-119)

Curry came up short of this prop on Sunday night, but it wasn't due to a lack of effort. The star guard got up 18 shots in less than 28 minutes, and the Warriors were able to rest him down the stretch with the game in hand.

I'm not sure that'll be the case on Monday, and we've now seen Steph take 16 shots (in less than 25 minutes), 27 shots and 18 shots (in less than 28 minutes) in three games since Butler went down for the season.

He's going to be asked to handle a huge offensive workload every night, and he did torch the Wolves for 39 points in a game earlier this season.

I will caution that Curry could end up sitting down the stretch if Golden State falls behind big, but the volume alone should put Curry in a nightly conversation to push 30 points. He had 38 in his one game with over 30 minutes since Butler went down, and he's still averaging 27.3 points per game in the 2025-26 season.

