Suns vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Oct. 25 (How to Bet Total)
Both the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns picked up wins in their season openers, and now they’ll face off in their second game of the 2024-25 season in Los Angeles.
LeBron James and Kevin Durant teamed up in the summer to lead Team USA to a gold medal, but now they’re rivals in a loaded Western Conference. Durant and the Suns had to go to overtime against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday to earn a win while the Lakers handled the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.
Anthony Davis (36 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks) dominated against Minnesota, and he could be the deciding factor in this game against a Suns team that starts a rather small lineup with Tyus Jones, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker all in the backcourt.
Oddsmakers have the Lakers set as slight favorites in this one after they were underdogs in their season opener.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s matchup.
Suns vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Suns +2.5 (-110)
- Lakers -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Suns: +120
- Lakers: -142
Total
- 228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Suns vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 25
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ESt
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Suns record: 1-0
- Lakers record: 1-0
Suns vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Josh Okogie – out
- Grayson Allen – probable
- Bradley Beal – probable
Lakers Injury Report
- Jalen Hood-Schifino – doubtful
- Christian Koloko – out
- Quincy Olivari – out
- Armel Traore – out
- Jarred Vanderbilt – out
- Christian Wood – out
Suns vs. Lakers Key Players to Watch
Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant: KD was solid against the Clippers, scoring 25 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field while adding seven rebounds. With Jarred Vanderbilt banged up, the Lakers don’t have anyone on the roster who can really match up well with Durant. Rui Hachimura will likely get the first turn on Friday.
Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis: Davis dominated against the Wolves on Tuesday, making clutch jumpers down the stretch and protecting the rim – as he always does. Is this finally the season that MVP thrusts himself into the MVP conversation? Lakers fans would love to see him take the reins as the team’s best player.
Suns vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams played lower-scoring games than you’d expect in their season openers.
The Lakers combined for just 213 points with the Timberwolves while the Suns needed overtime to combine for 229 points against the Clippers – just over the total for tonight’s game.
Los Angeles played at the third-slowest pace in the NBA on opening night, and J.J. Redick’s team looked solid defensively, holding Anthony Edwards to just 10-for-25 shooting from the field.
Phoenix is still trying to gel with its Big 3 since they didn’t spend a ton of time together last season, and I wouldn’t be shocked if the Lakers try to slow this game down to defend those stars in the half court.
Phoenix was one of the best UNDER teams in the NBA last season (46-39-1), and I think this total is a little high for my liking given how these squads operated in their first game of the 2024-25 campaign.
Pick: UNDER 228.5 (-110)
