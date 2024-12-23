Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 23
Fresh off of a comeback win against the lowly New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, the Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns on Monday at Ball Arena.
Nikola Jokic and company jumped back into the No. 5 seed in the West with Sunday’s win, but they have really struggled against the spread – and when the MVP favorite is off the floor – this season.
Phoenix has not been free of issues of its own though in the 2024-25 campaign. The Suns are currently 11th in the West with a 14-13 record, and they’ve gone just 1-9 in the 10 games that Kevin Durant has missed.
While KD will be in action on Monday night, Devin Booker (groin) has been ruled out for Phoenix.
Oddsmakers have set the Nuggets as favorites at home, but can we trust them on the second night of a back-to-back?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Suns +5 (-108)
- Nuggets -5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Suns: +164
- Nuggets: -198
Total
- 233 (Over -108/Under -112)
Suns vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 23
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Altitude, Arizona's Family Sports Network, NBA League Pass
- Suns record: 14-13
- Nuggets record: 15-11
Suns vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Grayson Allen – out
- Devin Booker – out
- Bol Bol – out
- TyTy Washington – out
- Collin Gillespie – out
Nuggets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Suns vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bradley Beal OVER 3.5 Assists (-154)
With Booker expected to miss his second straight game, I’m buying Beal, who had five dimes on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons.
On the season, Beal is averaging just 3.2 assists per game, but he should have more playmaking opportunities without one of Phoenix's primary initiators in action. Last season, Beal averaged 5.3 assists per game in eight games that he played without DBook in the lineup.
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jamal Murray OVER 21.5 Points (-105)
Is Nuggets guard Jamal Murray finally turning a corner?
The star guard got off to a slow start in the 2024-25 season – and he’s still averaging just 19.1 points per game – but he’s scored 20 or more in four straight after a two-game absence.
Murray had 27 on Sunday, and he’s taking plenty of shots (16, 26, 19 and 19 over his last four games) which should help him clear this prop.
With Devin Booker and Grayson Allen out, the Suns may be shorthanded when it comes to options guarding Jamal on Monday.
Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
Denver has been one of the worst teams in the NBA against the spread this season, especially as a home favorite.
In 10 games as a home favorite, the Nuggets have gone 3-6-1 against the spread, and now they’re playing a back-to-back against a Western Conference contender in Phoenix.
Yes, the Suns have not played well as of late, but they’re still 13-4 when Kevin Durant suits up, one of the best marks in the NBA.
Booker’s absence does make things a little tougher for Phoenix, but given how poorly Denver played against New Orleans on Sunday, I can’t lay points with it in the first of two straight meetings with the Suns.
Pick: Suns +5 (-108)
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
