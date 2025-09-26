Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5
Another undefeated SEC team could go down Davis Wade Stadium this weekend. No. 15 Tennessee will visit Mississippi State on Saturday and hopes to keep its loss total at one against the 4-0 Bulldogs.
The Volunteers rebounded from their Week 3 loss to No. 5 Georgia by blowing out UAB the following week. While the Bulldogs aren’t ranked, the visitors can gain some much-needed ground in the conference with a victory.
Are you still looking for the best betting angle for the game ahead of kickoff? Here’s our full breakdown for the matchup.
Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Tennessee: -7.5 (-115)
- Mississippi State: +7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Tennessee: -310
- Mississippi State: +245
Total: 62.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Tennessee vs. Mississippi State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 27
- Game Time: 4:15 PM EST
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Tennessee Record: 3-1
- Mississippi State Record: 4-0
Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Key Players to Watch
Tennessee
Joey Aguilar: Aguilar didn’t quite match the 371 yards he threw for against Georgia in Week 4, but did record multiple passing touchdowns for a fourth straight game this season. The Tennessee quarterback is now ranked 13th in passing yards with 1,124. He opens up Tennessee’s offense with his arm and the Volunteers are hard to stop when he’s in sync with Chris Brazzell II.
Mississippi State
Blake Shapen: Shapen has thrown for 884 yards and seven touchdowns with two picks this season. The Bulldogs quarterback hasn’t put up amazing passing numbers so far this season, but did post his best stat line of the season in a win over a ranked team. Shapen likely can’t afford to fall below 200 passing yards for a third straight game if Mississippi State is going to compete with Tennessee, though.
Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Prediction and Pick
Voters aren’t sold on Mississippi State as a top-25 team despite its win over former No. 12 Arizona State for a reason. The Bulldogs have shown improvement on defense since last year, but don’t seem to have the kind of high-octane offense that can go blow for blow with the Volunteers.
Tennessee’s passing attack is one of the country’s best and its defense trumps those of Northern Illinois, Alcorn State and Southern Mississippi. The Volunteers held the Bulldogs to just 14 points last season when Shapen missed more than half of the year with a shoulder injury.
Tennessee has won four of its last five games against Mississippi State by more than a touchdown and should win convincingly again on Saturday.
PICK: Tennessee -7.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
