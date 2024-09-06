Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 2
Tennessee and North Carolina State meet in Charlotte on Saturday night in a matchup that can jumpstart a teams College Football Playoff season.
The Vols welcomed new starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava in style as the former five-star recruit racked up more than 300 passing yards in a blowout win against Chattanooga. Meanwhile, North Carolina State needed a fourth quarter score to pull away from FCS opponent Western Carolina in Grayson McCall’s debut.
These two come in off differing opening games, which has led to a ton of betting action on the Vols in this neutral site game.
Can the Wolfpack show up and keep this competitive, or is this Tennessee team set for a big year with its new quarterback.
Here are the odds and our betting preview for this high level, non-conference matchup with the odds and final score prediction.
Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Tennessee: -9.5 (-112)
- North Carolina State: +9.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Tennessee: -310
- North Carolina State: +260
Total: 60.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Final Score Prediction
Tennessee’s offense has the capability to be the best offense in the country with Josh Heupel running the offense with his preferred quartebrack in Iamaleava, who passed his (easy) test in Week 1. Now, in Week 2, this is Iamaleava’s coming out party.
The Vols have ranked as a top-20 offense in terms of yards per play under Heupel, and it is shaping up to be an elite unit yet again in 2024 with Iamaleava showing out in his first start.
While the Wolfpack are a huge step up from an FCS foe, I still believe that Tennessee can outpace this new-look offensive group. First, NC State is already banged up in the secondary, losing starting safety Devan Boykin, who had three interceptions last season.
NC State’s defense is built to bend but not break, using its 3-3-5 scheme to limit the chunk plays, but with the speed that the Vols have and the ability to spread out the opposing defense, I see the team having the upper hand considerably.
NC State’s offense should be solid this season and able to score against a potentially suspect Tennessee secondary. However, the Vols have too much speed all over to generate scoring chances.
Final Score Prediction Tennessee 42, North Carolina State 27
