Is Tetairoa McMillan Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Patriots)
Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is listed as questionable for Week 4 against the New England Patriots due to a calf injury.
However, according to ESPN's David Newton, both McMillan and running back Chuba Hubbard (also questionable with a calf injury) are expected to play on Sunday.
This is a huge boost for a Carolina offense that has not been great in the 2025 season while getting out to a 1-2 start. McMillan and Hubbard are far and away the team's top playmakers, and the rookie receiver has gotten off to a nice start in the 2025 campaign.
Through three games, McMillan has 14 catches (on 27 targets) for 216 yards. He's yet to find the end zone as a pro, but McMillan is locked into a major role in this offense, playing over 80 percent of the snaps in every game this season.
Since he's expected to play on Sunday, here's how I'd bet on McMillan in the prop market against New England.
Best Tetairoa McMillan Prop Bet for Week 4 vs. Patriots
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Tetairoa McMillan OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
The Carolina offense is just 26th in the NFL in EPA/Pass, but McMillan has been the lead target for Bryce Young, clearing 64.5 receiving yards in two of his three games.
The rookie had just three catches (on eight targets) for 48 yards in Week 3, but Young threw for just 121 passing yards in a blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons.
So, I think McMillan could have a bigger game with the Panthers set as road dogs on Sunday against New England.
The Patriots have given up the fifth-most passing yards (769) in the NFL this season, and Young has targeted McMillan at least eight times in every game this season. He has a terrific floor coming into this Week 4 battle.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.