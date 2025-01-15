This Stat Shows Why You Should Bet Ravens to Win Super Bowl 59
We are down to the final eight teams in the race for the Vince Lombardi Trophy so if you want to get in a futures bet on a team to win it, now is your final chance.
With the five best teams this season all still in contention, it may be difficult to figure out which team is the one to bet on to win Super Bowl 59, but I'm here to make the case for the Baltimore Ravens. There's on key stat that puts them a step above the rest; Net Yards per Play.
Super Bowl Odds
- Lions +275
- Chiefs +350
- Eagles +400
- Ravens +475
- Bills +550
- Rams +2000
- Commanders +2800
- Texans +5500
Super Bowl Best Bet: Ravens +475
Net Yards per Play is my favorite stat to begin my handicapping process. It's the number you have left over when you take a teams yards per play and subtract their opponent yards per play. The Ravens lead the NFL by a significant margin in that stat.
The Ravens lead the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +1.6, which is first in the NFL by +0.6 and first amongst all remaining playoff teams at +0.8. Not only do they lead the NFL in that stat, but they also rank first in it over each team's last three games (+2.0), at home (+1.7), and on the road (+1.6).
There is more that goes into a team winning games in the NFL than what's measured by Net Yards per Play, like third down conversion rate, penalties, red zone efficiency, and special teams, but you have to like a team that does the best job in the NFL of moving the ball down the field and preventing the other team from doing so.
The Ravens have the toughest matchup of the divisional round but have the team to get it done and make it to New Orleans for the Super Bowl. If you're looking for a team to bet on to win it all, you could do much worse than the Net Yards per Play leader at +475 odds. A $100 bet would win a profit of $475 if they're able to pull it off.
