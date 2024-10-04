Tigers vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for ALDS Game 1
The Tigers improbable run continued this week as the team disposed of the Astros in two straight games to punch its ticket to the ALDS.
Now, the Tigers face a familiar foe in AL Central rival, the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the 2024 ALDS. Detroit is riding a wave of momentum after having seemingly no chance to make the postseason, can the team continue to outperform expectations against the Guardians on the road?
Here’s the full betting preview for Game 1.
Tigers vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Tigers: +1.5 (-170)
- Guardians: -1.5 (+155)
Moneyline
- Tigers: +130
- Guardians: -150
Total: 7 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Tigers vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 5
- Game Time: 1:08 PM EST
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Series Tied 0-0
Tigers vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
Tigers: TBD
Guardians: Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA)
Tigers vs. Guardians Key Players to Watch
Detroit Tigers
Parker Meadows: The young mid-season call-up has been making waves in the Tigers lineup, hitting .296 since the All-Star break, helping propel Detroit into the postseason and possibly beyond. Meadows bats lead off for Detroit, tasked with setting the tone for the rest of the emerging lineup.
Cleveland Guardians
Jose Ramirez: It was another elite campaign for J-Ram, hitting .279 with 39 home runs and 118 RBI’s, pacing the Guardians to the AL Central crown. Can he replicate it in the postseason against a scrappy, but out-manned Tigers team?
Tigers vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
As of this writing, there isn’t an official word on who will be starting for the Tigers, but the expectation is that the Tigers will continue with its “pitching chaos” that AJ Hinch has deployed with a wide variety of different bullpen arms around the likes of starters Tarik Skubal, Reese Olson and Casey Mize, to name a few.
The top of the Guardians lineup has been potent this season, paced by Ramirez, but I believe that this game is set to be a low scoring affair.
The Guardians won the season series 8-7 against the Tigers and eight of the 13 games went over the listed total for this game. However, given the new found pitching rotation that Hinch has leaned into, I believe we see more “chaos” on the mound and for Detroit to keep this game competitive in a low scoring affair.
I’ll grab the under in Game 1.
PICK: UNDER 7
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.