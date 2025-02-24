Timberwolves vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 24
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder have traded wins in their season series in the 2024-25 campaign after OKC took the third matchup (and second this month) on Sunday night in Minnesota.
Now, the two teams travel to OKC to play the second night of a back-to-back where the Thunder are heavily favored.
It’s worth noting that Minnesota didn’t have Donte DiVincenzo, Julius Randle or Rudy Gobert on Sunday night, which could be a major concern on Monday if anyone else is forced to sit.
On the Thunder side, it’ll be interesting to see if Chet Holmgren plays on the second night of a back-to-back after he missed a huge chunk of the season with a pelvic/hip fracture.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, best players props and my prediction for this Western Conference showdown.
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves +12 (-108)
- Thunder -12 (-112)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: +500
- Thunder: -700
Total
- 229 (Over -112/Under -108)
Timberwolves vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 24
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Timberwolves record: 31-27
- Thunder record: 46-10
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
Thunder Injury Report
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Naz Reid OVER 25.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Naz Reid is a steal at his current points and rebounds prop on Monday:
The Minnesota Timberwolves big man had a huge role on Sunday with Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert out, and he responded with 22 points and 11 rebounds in nearly 40 minutes of action in a loss to the Thunder.
These teams will now play on the second night of a back-to-back in OKC, yet oddsmakers have dropped Reid’s points and rebounds prop from 27.5 to 25.5. Sign. Me. Up.
Over his last 10 games (all as a starter), Reid is averaging 20.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, clearing 25.5 points and rebounds in eight of those matchups. He’s also scored 22 or more points in four straight, making it extremely easy to pass this prop.
If Gobert and Randle are out again, it’s hard not to love Reid at this number against a Thunder team that ranks in the bottom half in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season.
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 Points (-115)
This season, MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.3 points per game, and he picked up a smooth 37 points on Sunday night against Minnesota.
While SGA was held to 6-of-21 shooting in a loss to Minnesota before the All-Star break, he still finished that game with 24 points. On top of that, he’s averaging 34.0 points per game over his last 30 games – a massive sample size that shows he’s consistently performing above this prop line.
I’ll back SGA on Monday after he shot 13-for-24 in Sunday’s win.
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
This the fourth time that Minnesota and Oklahoma City face off and the third time this month, yet oddsmakers keep setting the Wolves as massive underdogs.
Not only did Minnesota cover and pick up an upset win before the All-Star break, but it was able to cover the spread on Sunday night, losing by just seven points. In the first meeting between these teams, the Wolves lost by just eight points.
So, why the double-digit spread on Monday?
There’s a chance that the Wolves could sit players on the second night of a back-to-back, but they need every win that they can get, especially since they’re just one game out of the No. 6 seed in the West.
On top of that, the Timberwolves are 6-4 against the spread as road underdogs and have shown twice in the last two weeks that they can hang around with this OKC team.
Even though the Thunder have been elite at home this season, this is too many points for my liking.
Pick: Timberwolves +12 (-108 at DraftKings)
