Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 26

The Boston Celtics return home to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Boston is coming off a 1-1 road trip, winning in Brooklyn before losing in Chicago the next day. This will now be the third game in four nights for the Celtics, but they are 13-7 at home.

Portland is also coming off a loss in the second half of a back-to-back, falling 110-98 to Toronto. The Blazers won four straight before that, though, and aren’t too bad on the road at 10-12.

The oddsmakers have the Celtics as home favorites at the best betting sites on Monday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Trail Blazers +8.5 (-115)

Celtics -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Trail Blazers: +245

Celtics: -305

Total

224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 26

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): Peacock, NBCSB

Trail Blazers record: 23-23

Celtics record: 28-17

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Injury Reports

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Deni Avdija – questionable

Scoot Henderson – out

Damian Lillard – out

Kris Murray – out

Duop Reath – out

Matisse Thybulle – out

Blake Wesley – out

Robert Williams III – questionable

Celtics Injury Report

Luka Garza – questionable

Josh Minott – questionable

Neemias Queta – questionable

Jayson Tatum – out

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

This is Jaylen Brown’s team with Jayson Tatum out for the season, and he has the Celtics going in the right direction. He leads the team with 29.8 points per game, and he’s also averaging 6.8 rebounds to boot.

Brown has turned it up on the glass in January. He has eight boards per game through a dozen contests, including a total of 39 in his last four games. The forward now has at least seven rebounds in four straight and nine of his last 10 contests.

The Blazers are in the middle of the pack in allowing 43.6 rebounds per game, but toward the bottom with 7.8 rebounds to small forwards per contest. Brown had seven boards in Portland last month and should replicate that output here at home.

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

This is a good spot for the Blazers to get back on track, or at least put in a strong effort in a close loss in Boston. The third game in four nights is always tough, especially so when those first two games were on the road.

Portland put in good showings in its four straight wins before the loss to the Raptors, and had a few days to get across the country to Boston. The Blazers are the rested team and should keep this game within eight points tonight – they upset the Celtics 114-108 last month, after all.

Pick: Trail Blazers +8.5 (-115)

