Is Troy Franklin Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Broncos)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots due to a hamstring injury.

Franklin went down in the first half of Denver's win over the Buffalo Bills and did not return, as he ended up playing just 13 snaps in the game.

The second-year wideout appears to be a true game-time decision for Sunday's contest.

Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins is OUT Sunday vs. Patriots. Needs more time. Maybe Super Bowl. Bo Nix officially OUT too.



WR Pat Bryant (concussion) is good to go. WR Troy Franklin (hamstring) is QUESTIONABLE. pic.twitter.com/Rx2mv3dhTb — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 23, 2026

Hamstring injuries are tough to come back from quickly, and it's worth noting that Denver elevated two receivers from the practice squad on Saturday, a sign that Franklin may be trending towards missing this game.

On the bright side for the Broncos, rookie wideout Pat Bryant has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play in this matchup.

Broncos’ roster moves today ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game vs. the Patriots:



🏈Activated C Luke Wattenberg from IR

🏈Placed QB Bo Nix on IR.

🏈Elevated WRs Michael Bandy and Elijah Moore. pic.twitter.com/ivniGeJJkh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2026

Franklin did not receive a target for Denver in the loss to Buffalo, and it's unclear what his role would look like in this game with Jarrett Stidham filling in at quarterback for the injured Bo Nix (ankle).

Franklin finished the regular season with 65 catches for 709 yards and six scores on 104 targets.

If he misses this game, there is another Broncos receiver that may be worth a look in the prop market on Sunday.

Best Broncos Prop Bet vs. Patriots

Pat Bryant 4+ Receptions (+115)

Despite going down in the first quarter of Denver’s win over the Bills in the divisional round, Bryant caught three passes for 32 yards.

The most impressive part? Those were the only three snaps that the rookie played.

So, Denver is going to look to get Bryant involved early and often, and he could have an expanded role if Franklin is unable to give it a go on Sunday.

To end the regular season, Bryant had four or more catches in four of his last five games, and there’s a chance Denver has to air the ball out in this matchup if it falls behind with Jarrett Stidham at quarterback.

Bryant has quietly made himself the No. 2 option in this passing game behind Courtland Sutton, and I think he could have a big game on Sunday, especially if Christian Gonzalez shadows Sutton all day.

