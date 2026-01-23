Utah State vs. Colorado State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Jan. 23
If you're looking for a late-night sweat on Friday, look no further than the Mountain West showdown between the Utah State Aggies and Colorado State Rams.
Utah State has dropped two straight games, including losing as double-digit favorites against UNLV on Tuesday night. They'll try to bounce back in a road game against the Rams, and the oddsmakers have faith in them doing exactly that. Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game.
Utah State vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Utah State -4.5 (-105)
- Colorado State +4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Utah State -184
- Colorado State +152
Total
- OVER 148.5 (-115)
- UNDER 148.5 (-105)
Utah State vs. Colorado State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, January 23
- Game Time: 10:00 pm ET
- Venue: Moby Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Utah State Record: 15-3 (6-2 in Mountain West)
- Colorado State Record: 12-7 (3-5 in Mountain West)
Utah State vs. Colorado State Betting Trends
- Utah State is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games
- The OVER is 5-1 in Utah State's last six games
- Utah State is 10-5 ATS in its last 15 games vs. Colorado State
- Colorado State is 13-7 ATS in its last 20 games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- Colorado State is 13-5 ATS in its last 18 games vs. Mountain West opponents
Utah State vs. Colorado State Key Player to Watch
- MJ Collins Jr., G - Utah State Aggies
MJ Collin Jr. is Utah State's leading scorer, averaging 19.3 points per game, but he's in the middle of a rough patch and is a big reason why the Aggies have lost two straight games. He has shot 33.3%, 38.5%, and 30.8% in the last three games, and has a combined five rebounds and two assists in that stretch. The Aggies need him to return to his early-season form, or they're going to continue to rack up losses.
Utah State vs. Colorado State Prediction and Pick
I'm going to continue to fade Utah State until the Aggies prove they can turn things around. This may be more than just a rough patch for them; it could be a sign of serious regression that could last longer than a three-game stretch. They've shot just 47.4% over their last three games, a drop of 10% from their season average.
Now, they take on a Colorado State team that's sixth in the country in effective field goal percentage. The Rams have some defensive issues of their own, but if Utah State's cold shooting continues, their lack of elite defensive play won't cost them as long as their shooting stays hot.
Pick: Colorado State +4.5 (-115) via DraftKings
