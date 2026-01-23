Utah State vs. Colorado State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Jan. 23

If you're looking for a late-night sweat on Friday, look no further than the Mountain West showdown between the Utah State Aggies and Colorado State Rams.

Utah State has dropped two straight games, including losing as double-digit favorites against UNLV on Tuesday night. They'll try to bounce back in a road game against the Rams, and the oddsmakers have faith in them doing exactly that. Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game.

Utah State vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Utah State -4.5 (-105)

Colorado State +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Utah State -184

Colorado State +152

Total

OVER 148.5 (-115)

UNDER 148.5 (-105)

Utah State vs. Colorado State How to Watch

Date: Friday, January 23

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

Venue: Moby Arena

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Utah State Record: 15-3 (6-2 in Mountain West)

Colorado State Record: 12-7 (3-5 in Mountain West)

Utah State vs. Colorado State Betting Trends

Utah State is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games

The OVER is 5-1 in Utah State's last six games

Utah State is 10-5 ATS in its last 15 games vs. Colorado State

Colorado State is 13-7 ATS in its last 20 games

The OVER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams

Colorado State is 13-5 ATS in its last 18 games vs. Mountain West opponents

Utah State vs. Colorado State Key Player to Watch

MJ Collins Jr., G - Utah State Aggies

MJ Collin Jr. is Utah State's leading scorer, averaging 19.3 points per game, but he's in the middle of a rough patch and is a big reason why the Aggies have lost two straight games. He has shot 33.3%, 38.5%, and 30.8% in the last three games, and has a combined five rebounds and two assists in that stretch. The Aggies need him to return to his early-season form, or they're going to continue to rack up losses.

Utah State vs. Colorado State Prediction and Pick

I'm going to continue to fade Utah State until the Aggies prove they can turn things around. This may be more than just a rough patch for them; it could be a sign of serious regression that could last longer than a three-game stretch. They've shot just 47.4% over their last three games, a drop of 10% from their season average.

Now, they take on a Colorado State team that's sixth in the country in effective field goal percentage. The Rams have some defensive issues of their own, but if Utah State's cold shooting continues, their lack of elite defensive play won't cost them as long as their shooting stays hot.

Pick: Colorado State +4.5 (-115) via DraftKings

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

