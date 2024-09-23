Virginia Tech vs. Miami (Florida) Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5
Miami has quickly emerged as a heavy favorite to make the College Football Playoff with Heisman Trophy favorite Cam Ward leading the way.
The Hurricanes start ACC play on Friday night at home against Virginia Tech, who has fallen short of preseason expectations that viewed the team as an ACC dark horse. Can the Hokies find its stride on offense to keep up with the likes of Ward and the Hurricanes offense?
Here’s our betting preview:
Virginia Tech vs. Miami (Florida) Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Virginia Tech: +18.5 (-115)
- Miami (Florida): -18.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Virginia Tech: +680
- Miami (Florida): -1100
Total: 55.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Virginia Tech vs. Miami (Florida) How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Virginia Tech Record: 2-2
- Miami (Florida) Record: 4-0
Virginia Tech vs. Miami (Florida) Key Players to Watch
Virginia Tech
Kyron Drones: Drones hasn’t taken the step forward as a passer that many had hoped with a full offseason as the team’s top quarterback. Drones is a devastating rusher, rushing for 254 yards on 42 carries already, but has only completed 59% of his passes for four touchdowns and three interceptions.
Miami (Florida)
Cam Ward: The Heisman Trophy betting favorite has been dominant to start the season, second in passing yards and tops in passing touchdowns as the Hurricanes have scored 40 or more in each game so far.
Virginia Tech vs. Miami (Florida) Prediction and Pick
It’s tough to trust this Virginia Tech team to keep up with an explosive Miami roster, but the team will present the best secondary that Ward has seen to date.
The Hokies haven’t faced a vaunted set of passing offenses, but the team does rank 23rd in EPA/Pass. The team does bolster a stout front seven, 20th in pass rush grade according to Pro Football Focus.
I believe that we see the high flying Hurricanes offense look to lean on the likes of running back Damien Martinez a bit more against a leaky Hokies rush defense that is bottom half of the country in EPA/Rush this season.
Further, the Hurricanes offense may be due to slow down a bit, 117th in seconds per play, and if the group elects to keep this on the ground, possessions may last longer.
I also can’t trust this Virginia Tech team when the team falls behind, ranking 67th in EPA/Pass and are constantly falling behind the sticks, 77th in early down EPA/Play.
I expect a cautious approach from Miami early to avoid Va. Tech from getting a head of steam, and for the Hokies to try and force the issue on the ground.
My preference is to go for the first half under if it’s above 27.5 when that market posts.
PICK: First Half UNDER 27.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.