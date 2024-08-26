Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
The first season under Luck Fickell didn’t go the way the Badgers had hoped, as a learning curve for a new offense, coupled with injuries all over the roster, stunted any moment.
However, the Badgers have retooled around transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke in hopes of making a big push in the new-look Big Ten. The Badgers open its season at home against Western Michigan, who will look to improve in year two of its coach, Lance Taylor and a host of returning pieces.
Here’s how we’re betting this Week 1 meeting on Friday night.
Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Western Michigan: +24 (-110)
- Wisconsin: -24 (-110)
Moneyline
- Western Michigan: +1280
- Wisconsin: -3000
Total: 56.5 (Over -110//Under -110)
Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 30th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Western Michigan Record: 0-0
- Wisconsin Record: 0-0
Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin Key Players to Watch
Western Michigan
Jalen Buckley: Buckley thrived for the Broncos last season, rushing for 1,003 yards with 10 touchdowns as Western Michigan ushered in a new offense under Taylor. Buckley returns, as does a majority of the offensive line with quarterback Hayden Wolf. Can Buckley start another 1,000-yard campaign on Friday night?
Wisconsin
Tyler Van Dyke: The Miami transfer fell out of favor with the Hurricanes after two straight injury-riddled seasons, but will look to catch on with the Badgers in year two of the Phil Longo system. Two years ago, his last healthy season, Van Dyke passed for nearly 3,000 yards while tossing 25 touchdowns to only six interceptions. Can a new setting lead to refound success for the 6’4” signal caller?
Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
Wisconsin tried to implement an air-raid-like system with Tanner Mordecai last season and had to adjust due to injuries as the team went back to its bully ball ways on the ground. With stud running back Braelon Allen off to the NFL, the Badgers will likely lean on Van Dyke’s arm to move the ball down the field.
With more focus on the pass, matched up against a defense that ranked outside the top 90 in EPA/Play and had a porous defensive line that ranked 129th in defensive line, this should be an advantageous matchup for the Badgers.
Wisconsin may have focused on running the ball more in 2023 as the season wore on, but the pace was fast, ranking 26th in seconds per play. Western Michigan also played quickly, 20th in seconds per snap, so this can be an up-tempo affair with plenty of snaps.
The Badgers are rightfully a big favorite, and instead of getting involved with the Western Michigan side, I’d rather target the home team’s team total over, which is set at about 39.5.
With more snaps, this should be a great welcome part for Van Dyke to the Camp Randall faithfull.
PICK: Wisconsin Team Total OVER 39.5
