When was the Last Time Florida Won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win 2025 March Madness)
The Florida Gators had a tough Round of 32 game against the back-to-back defending champions, the UConn Huskies, and despite a scare, the Gators managed to come out on top. The win rightfully cemented their place as one of the premier favorites to win this year's edition of the NCAA Tournament.
Not only were they the hottest team in the country to close out the season, winning the SEC Tournament, but they've proven their ability to separate themselves from top competition in big moments in big games.
Ahead of the Sweet 16, let's take a look at their school's history in the NCAA Tournament and then I'll break down their odds of winning it all.
Has Florida Ever Won the NCAA Tournament?
Yes, the Florida Gators were back-to-back national champions in 2006 and 2007. They defeated UCLA and Ohio State and those two respective championship games.
Here are their best finishes in program history:
- National Champions: 2006, 2007
- Tournament runner-up: 2000
- Final Four: 1994, 2000, 2006, 2007, 2014
- Elite 8: 1994, 2000, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017
- Sweet 16: 1987*, 1994, 1999, 2000, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2025
*vacated by NCAA
This will be Florida's 12th Sweet 16 appearance in school history, but its first since 2017.
Florida NCAA Tournament Odds
West Region Odds
- Florida -125
- Texas Tech +280
- Maryland +470
- Arkansas +950
Florida National Championship Odds
- Florida +430
Florida is the odds on favorite to win the West Region and advance to the Final Four. At -125 odds, they have an implied probability of 55.56% of making the Final Four for the first time since 2014.
The Gators are second on the odds list to win the National Championship at +430. Only the Duke Blue Devils (+220), have better odds of winning it all.
Florida is 6.5-point favorite against Maryland in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night.
