Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Satou Sabally, Sparks-Sun)
After a day off on Monday, the WNBA returns with three games at 7 p.m. EST, giving us plenty of options to bet on some basketball.
Here’s a quick look at today’s WNBA schedule:
- Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun
- Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty
- Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics
New York is looking to build its lead on the No. 1 seed in the league, but all three teams that are in the playoff picture (Connecticut, New York and Seattle) are heavily favored in this matchups.
I’m eyeing two plays on Tuesday, one on a total and another is a player prop (half unit play) for a returning star.
Let’s dive into the picks!
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 47-37 (+5.89 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included).
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Los Angeles Sparks-Connecticut Sun UNDER 156 (-110)
- Satou Sabally OVER 30.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125) – 0.5 unit
Los Angeles Sparks-Connecticut Sun UNDER 156 (-110)
In their first meeting this season, the Sparks and Sun combined for 149 total points, and that came in a game where Cameron Brink (done for the season with a torn ACL) at least played a few minutes.
The Sun have a more potent offense with Marina Mabrey in the fold, but Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Dream – where Mabrey struggled shooting the ball – is a sign that there are going to be some growing pains integrating her into their roster.
The Sun opted to start Mabrey and DiJonai Carrington in that matchup, moving Ty Harris to the bench (she still played 28 minutes). Connecticut already isn’t an elite offense, so asking it to learn on the fly this late in the season isn’t exactly ideal.
The Sun play at the slowest pace in the WNBA, and they also are a top three defense, making them an ideal UNDER team (they’re 13-13 to the UNDER) this season.
As for Los Angeles, it ranks second to last in the W in offensive rating and has very little proven scoring after rookie Rickea Jackson and All-Star Dearica Hamby.
I’ll gladly take the UNDER on Tuesday, especially since Sparks guards Aari McDonald and Layshia Clarendon missed their last matchup due to injury.
Satou Sabally OVER 30.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125) – 0.5 unit
All-Star forward Satou Sabally is back for the Dallas Wings, and she’s a great prop target – if you’re willing to bet off of a small sample size – on Tuesday.
Sabally took 17 shots, six 3-pointers and eight free throws in her season debut, showing no signs of a minutes limit against the Sun.
The former first-round pick finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a Dallas loss, building off a strong 2023 season where she won the WNBA’s Most Improved Player award.
During the 2023 season, Sabally averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game (31.1 PRA), so this number could be viewed as a little low for the Wings star.
Dallas will need all the scoring it can get from Sabally to keep up with the New York Liberty, and if she pushes 20 shots again, she should clear this number.
