Yankees vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Sept. 3 (Yanks Win Again?)
The New York Yankees picked up their 80th win of the 2024 season on Monday night, riding six innings of shutout ball from Gerrit Cole to an 8-4 win.
Now, they’ll look to build on their 0.5-game lead in the AL East on Tuesday – or at least keep the Baltimore Orioles at bay – in Game 2 against the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers.
Texas has fallen way out of the playoff picture at eight games under .500, and it has a former Yankee – lefty Andrew Heaney – on the mound in this game.
New York counters with Carlos Rodon, who has looked much better after a brutal month of June.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Tuesday’s contest.
Yankees vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+120)
- Rangers +1.5 (-142)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -135
- Rangers: +114
Total
- 9 (Over -102/Under -118)
Yankees vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- New York: Carlos Rodon (14-9, 4.31 ERA)
- Texas: Andrew Heaney (4-13, 3.95 ERA)
Yankees vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 3
- Time: 8:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, Bally Sports Southwest
- Yankees record: 80-58
- Rangers record: 65-73
Yankees vs. Rangers Key Players to Watch
New York Yankees
Giancarlo Stanton: Stanton is heating up, hitting five home runs over his last 12 games, including one on Monday night. Despite missing time with an injury, the Yankees slugger has 25 bombs on the season while posting a .244/.303/.503 slash line. He could be the X-Factor for the Yanks down the stretch in 2024.
Texas Rangers
Adolis Garcia: Garcia could be a sneaky pick in the prop market tonight. Garcia is 2-for-3 with a double in his career against Rodon, and he’s been much better against lefties in 2024, hitting .238 with a .421 slugging percentage.
Yankees vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
Heaney may have a better ERA than Rodon this season, but the Rangers have struggled in his starts, going 10-17 straight up when he takes the mound.
The Rangers don’t have much help behind him either, as they have the seventh-worst bullpen ERA in the league in 2024.
That should set up well for the Yankees, who have struggled a bit against left-handed pitching and may need the ‘pen in the game to truly get things going.
Rodon has led the Yanks to a 16-11 record in his starts in 2024, and he’s posted a 4.10 ERA and 3.98 FIP since July 1 (10 starts). That includes 5.2 innings of shutout ball against Texas back in August in an 8-0 Yankees win.
I’ll lay the price with the favorite in this one.
Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-135)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.