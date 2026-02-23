1992-93 Fleer Basketball: PSA 10 "Total D" Inserts are Still Expensive

When it comes to big names and population scarcity, the 1992-93 Fleer Basketball “Total D” insert set certainly checks those boxes, even though its debut occurred at the height of the junk wax era. With that said there are number of notable names such as Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing, Scottie Pippen and John Stockton whose low-population PSA 10s still command top dollar and here’s a closer at those cards.

1992-93 Fleer Basketball “Total D” Michael Jordan – Card No. 5 (PSA 10)

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $100-$130 whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 29 PSA 10s followed by 249 PSA 9s, and 478 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on August 9, 2025 and was sold for $19,520 via Goldin.

1992-93 Fleer Basketball “Total D” Patrick Ewing – Card No. 7 (PSA 10)

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $3-$7 whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 2 PSA 10s followed by 13 PSA 9s, and 12 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on May 29, 2025 and was sold for $1,067.50 via Goldin.

1992-93 Fleer Basketball “Total D” Scottie Pippen – Card No. 3 (PSA 10)

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $4-$8 whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 4 PSA 10s followed by 14 PSA 9s, and 29 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on May 29, 2025 and was sold for $882.06 via Goldin.

1992-93 Fleer Basketball “Total D” John Stockon – Card No. 6 (PSA 10)

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $2-$5 whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 4 PSA 10s followed by 8 PSA 9s, and 10 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on May 29, 2025 and was sold for $851.56 via Goldin.

While cards of Jordan, Ewing, Pippen and Stockton act as set pieces for many a 1990’s basketball collector, the 1992-93 Fleer “Total D” insert set raises the bar when it comes to higher graded scarcity. And although these cards are from the infamous junk wax era, they’re certainly worth getting graded if you in fact own them in there raw form as the upside potential could be enormous.