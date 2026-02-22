Hornets vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 22

After a strong stretch before the All-Star break, the Charlotte Hornets have lost back-to-back games to two playoff teams in the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, they have a great bounce-back spot on Sunday night against the Washington Wizards, who have just 16 wins in the 2025-26 season, sitting in the No. 13 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Washington has won two games in a row, but it’ll be down a few key pieces in this game, including second-year big man Alex Sarr.

The Hornets are short-handed as well, as Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate remain suspended for their scuffle against the Detroit Pistons earlier in the month.

Still, oddsmakers have the Hornets set as double-digit favorites as they aim to hold off the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference play-in race.

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s Eastern Conference battle.

Hornets vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Hornets -11.5 (-110)

Wizards +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Hornets: -575

Wizards: +425

Total

225.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Hornets vs. Wizards How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 22

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Hornets record: 26-31

Wizards record: 16-39

Hornets vs. Wizards Injury Reports

Hornets Injury Report

Moussa Diabate – out

Miles Bridges – out

Coby White – out

Tosan Evbuomwan – out

Antonio Reeves – out

Liam McNeeley – out

Wizards Injury Report

Alex Sarr – out

Anthony Davis – out

Trae Young – out

Cam Whitmore – out

Kyshawn George – questionable

Justin Champagnie – questionable

Tristan Vukcevic – questionable

D’Angelo Russell – out

Hornets vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets

Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet

Kon Knueppel OVER 3.5 3-Pointers (-115)

So far this season, Kon Knueppel has made five, five and three shots from beyond the arc in his matchups with Washington, which is not a great team at defending the 3.

The Wizards rank 23rd in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made and 23rd in opponent 3-point percentage in the 2025-26 campaign.

Knueppel, who is averaging 3.4 3-pointers per game this season, is shooting 43.3 percent from deep on eight attempts per game. With Bridges still suspended, there should be a few more shots for the Hornets rookie, who scored 33 points and shot 7-for-15 from 3 in his last game.

Hornets vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick

The Charlotte Hornets have dropped back-to-back games to fall to the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they are in a prime bounce-back spot on Sunday against the tanking Washington Wizards.

Anthony Davis, Trae Young and Alex Sarr are all out for Washington while Kyshawn George is listed as questionable.

So, I wouldn't be shocked to see the Wizards struggle at home, where they are just 12-13 against the spread as underdogs.

Even with their last two losses, the Hornets still rank seventh in the NBA in net rating in their last 15 games (+8.0), and they’re 4-3 against the spread as road favorites, posting an average scoring margin of +11.4 points in those games.

Pick: Hornets -11.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

