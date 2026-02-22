Hornets vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 22
In this story:
After a strong stretch before the All-Star break, the Charlotte Hornets have lost back-to-back games to two playoff teams in the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers.
However, they have a great bounce-back spot on Sunday night against the Washington Wizards, who have just 16 wins in the 2025-26 season, sitting in the No. 13 spot in the Eastern Conference.
Washington has won two games in a row, but it’ll be down a few key pieces in this game, including second-year big man Alex Sarr.
The Hornets are short-handed as well, as Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate remain suspended for their scuffle against the Detroit Pistons earlier in the month.
Still, oddsmakers have the Hornets set as double-digit favorites as they aim to hold off the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference play-in race.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s Eastern Conference battle.
Hornets vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Hornets -11.5 (-110)
- Wizards +11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hornets: -575
- Wizards: +425
Total
- 225.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Hornets vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 22
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Hornets record: 26-31
- Wizards record: 16-39
Hornets vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Moussa Diabate – out
- Miles Bridges – out
- Coby White – out
- Tosan Evbuomwan – out
- Antonio Reeves – out
- Liam McNeeley – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Alex Sarr – out
- Anthony Davis – out
- Trae Young – out
- Cam Whitmore – out
- Kyshawn George – questionable
- Justin Champagnie – questionable
- Tristan Vukcevic – questionable
- D’Angelo Russell – out
Hornets vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kon Knueppel OVER 3.5 3-Pointers (-115)
So far this season, Kon Knueppel has made five, five and three shots from beyond the arc in his matchups with Washington, which is not a great team at defending the 3.
The Wizards rank 23rd in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made and 23rd in opponent 3-point percentage in the 2025-26 campaign.
Knueppel, who is averaging 3.4 3-pointers per game this season, is shooting 43.3 percent from deep on eight attempts per game. With Bridges still suspended, there should be a few more shots for the Hornets rookie, who scored 33 points and shot 7-for-15 from 3 in his last game.
Hornets vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
The Charlotte Hornets have dropped back-to-back games to fall to the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they are in a prime bounce-back spot on Sunday against the tanking Washington Wizards.
Anthony Davis, Trae Young and Alex Sarr are all out for Washington while Kyshawn George is listed as questionable.
So, I wouldn't be shocked to see the Wizards struggle at home, where they are just 12-13 against the spread as underdogs.
Even with their last two losses, the Hornets still rank seventh in the NBA in net rating in their last 15 games (+8.0), and they’re 4-3 against the spread as road favorites, posting an average scoring margin of +11.4 points in those games.
Pick: Hornets -11.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.
Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2