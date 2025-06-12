Michael Jordan Sports Cards Continue to Rise in Value
In the years since the sports card boom settled down, values across the hobby have shifted in all directions. But through it all, Michael Jordan cards have quietly continued their climb. From his well-known 1986 Fleer rookie card to harder-to-find inserts from the 90s, interest doesn't seem to be dropping. The market has changed, but Jordan’s place in it seems as solid as ever. Below is a chart from Card Ladder, a popular platform for tracking trading card values, illustrating his sports card market.
RELATED: Basketball’s Top 10 Greatest Players and Their Most Iconic Rookie Cards
As the chart shows, Jordan’s market dipped between 2022 and 2023, just like much of the rest of the hobby after the sudden boom caused by the pandemic. But unlike most other players, Jordan has bounced back in a shocking way. His cards keep rising in value, with no signs of slowing down whatsoever, even as they approach their all-time highs.
There are several reasons behind this. As the hobby continues to grow, many people connect with their childhood hero and widely regarded greatest player, Michael Jordan. He has become an icon, resonating with even those who didn't grow up watching him to dream of owning his cards. Some argue that the success of his market is partially tied to the iconic status of his rookie card, which new hobbyists look to add as a staple to their basketball card collection. Either way, the data suggests that Michael Jordan cards are here to stay. His recent move to NBC as a commentator will likely only help keep him in the spotlight and on collectors’ minds.
This public perception is part of why many see LeBron James cards as a smart investment. Whether you love him or not, whether you think he's the greatest or don’t consider him in the discussion, the data can't be ignored. Year after year, more people in public polls name LeBron as the greatest. It might seem unlikely now, but the trend points that way. Some longtime media members still argue that Kareem or Bill Russell were the greatest, but over time those views shifted, as media members were replaced by voices supporting Michael Jordan. It’s not unreasonable to think something similar could happen with LeBron. That said, this doesn’t make Jordan cards any less valuable. The data on his market speaks for itself. Just keep watching them as the GOAT debate continues, especially in LeBron’s post-playing years.