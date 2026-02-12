3 Highest PSA 10 Sales of NASCAR Star Joey Logano

As NASCAR begins its preparations for the 2026 Daytona 500 that is being held on Sunday February 15th at Daytona International Speedway, collector attention is shifting its own focus toward one of the most recognized names participating in this year’s race. There are only a few modern drivers that represent consistency, longevity, and championship pedigree like that of NASCAR driver Joey Logano and his top three PSA 10 card sales prove that NASCAR collectibles are slowly and steadily carving out their own place in hobby history.

Of the three cards that are featured, Logano’s 2022 National Treasures Premium Patches Stars & Stripes Holo Blue 1/1 PSA 10, sits at the top of the list as it sold for $1,000 on October 4, 2023. This card has everything a high-end NASCAR collector would be looking for in a higher-end auto. It carries a true one-of-one status, it possesses higher-end brand equity being from a National Treasures set, it contains patriotic appeal, and its graded PSA 10. From a hobby perspective, this demonstrates how such factors as scarcity, condition, and brand prestige all come into play.

The second of Logano’s three highest PSA 10 sales is the 2022 Panini Prizm NASCAR Blue Hyper Patented Penmanship Autograph PSA 10, which was sold for $399 on February 8, 2026. Autographs are always a strong anchor when it comes to collector demand, but Panini’s “Patented Penmanship” design adds an exciting layer that resonates with crossover collectors from basketball and football, who have seen similar subsets across each of those sports. With that said, the Blue Hyper parallel offers both visual appeal and population rarity, while the grade of a PSA 10 is critical for the card’s sales performance across the secondary market.

The last of Logano’s three highest PSA 10 sales is the 2022 Panini Prizm NASCAR Victory Lane Bound Gold Vinyl 1/1 PSA 10, which sold for $300 on October 22, 2024. Another one of Logano’s true one-of-one’s, this card reflects the hunger collectors have for gold vinyl exclusivity, which is of course of the scarcest parallels that the product has to offer.

When it comes to these three cards, not only are they a clear demonstration of Joey Logano’s lasting legacy throughout NASCAR, they’re also a testament to his lasting impact on the collectible’s hobby. As demand for NASCAR cards and collectibles continues on an upward trajectory, there’s no doubt that Logano’s cards as well as the cards of some of today’s biggest NASCAR names like Kyle Busch and Bubba Wallace will continue to sell for impressive amounts.

