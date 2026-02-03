1997 Topps Finest Ken Griffey Jr. Refractor Surges to Record With 1000% Gain

A 1997 Refractor of Ken Griffey Jr. just sold for $18,600 on February 1, 2026, besting the previous sale of $1,600 in August of 2022. If you do the math, that's an incredible 1,069% gain. Grade and scarcity are important and this Topps Finest Refractor is a PSA 10 with a POP 12.

RELATED: 3 Must have cards of new Mets OF Luis Robert

⏰ SALE HISTORY: Featuring a Ken Griffey Jr. 1997 Topps Finest Refractor, graded PSA 10 (POP 12), sold for a record-high $18,600 via Fanatics Weekly last February 1st!



It currently has a 1,069.8% gain (+$17,010) relative to its sale three and a half years ago, when it sold for… pic.twitter.com/5iogyzSjyS — Cardhedger (@cardhedger) February 3, 2026

The exact card is a 1997 Topps Finest Refractor, graded a PSA GEM Mint 10. While it looks like an insert, the Power cards were actually a subset of Series 1 of the product. Other subsets included Blue Chips, Hurlers, Warriors and Masters.

1997 Topps Finest Ken Griffey Jr. refractor, graded PSA GEM Mint 10 | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/hhnxwxy8

The high value of this card could be broken down into three basic facets. The first is just the fact that it's Ken Griffey Jr. While it's hard to quantify, those in the hobby know that Griffey Jr. is one of the most collectible players. Another part of the value is that it's an early refractor. In 1997, refractors were only about four years old, so the innovation was early in infancy and collectors have sought these early parallels in recent years.

The back of Ken Griffey Jr.'s 1997 Topps Finest refractor. | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/hhnxwxy8

Lastly, and probably the most important part, is that it got a PSA GEM Mint 10. The card is nearly 30 years old. So having one with little to now flaws after three decades is rare. According to the PSA pop report, there are only 12 copies that have been graded a PSA 10.

Lower Grade, Significantly Diminished Market Value

While the PSA 10 sold for north of $18,000, collectors can get a PSA 9 for a much more affordable price. According to 130 Point, a PSA 9 version of the exact same card went for just $1,350 on January 11, 2025.



A more recent PSA 9 sale, according to eBay sold listings, occurred on February 1, 2026 when a PSA 9 went for $1,500. Though that specific one had the coating still attached.

Griffey Jr.'s Highest Selling Refractor

Ken Griffey Jr.'s 1993 Topps Finest Refractor, graded a PSA GEM Mint 10. | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/3kzkzdv9

According to Card Ladder, while $18,600 is an incredible price , it's not his highest selling 90s refractor. That award goes to his 1993 Topps Finest refractor, graded a PSA GEM Mint 10. This card is Griffey's first ever refractor, and sold for $26,400 with buyer's premium on May 19, 2022.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: