2026 Topps Series 1 Baseball Inserts to Chase: Ohtani, Kurtz & More

2026 Topps Series 1 Baseball is finally here, and with it comes a variety of chases for collectors who choose to open up the product. While autographs and relic make a return, some of the inserts in this years release stand out as being thematic and reflective, while also keeping the rarity aspect present. While some inserts will be more common than others, Topps Series 1 has something for any collector to look for.

Here is a look at some of the more notable inserts in this year's release, and what collectors need to know about them.

Multiple inserts in this year's release celebrate last year's season and look forward to this year

The first insert on the list is called 2025 Greatest Hits. These cards have a newspaper type design that show a player and headline from the prior season. As the name suggests, it contains a date along with the achievement that the player accomplished. 2025 All Topps Team has a similar look to it, featuring players who had standout seasons last year. 2025 was a great season in the MLB, and these insert sets look to do a great job in chronicling the season that it was.

2026 Topps Series 1 Baseball Nick Kurtz Greatest Hits (2025) Insert | Topps

A new insert this year looks to the season ahead: Big Ticket Players. The cards resemble a ticket stub, with half of a qr code on the left hand side of the card. It also features the current year, player number, position, and team information. It would seem that this insert set is giving collectors an idea of who might be impactful for their teams this season. This particular insert also has some great eye appeal, and will be a must for anyone who likes the ticket-type design on a card.

2026 Topps Series 1 Baseball Jose Ramirez Big Ticket Players Insert | Topps

The 1991 Topps design gets it's own insert set, keeping with a yearly tradition

Recently, a prior Topps design has gotten it's own insert set in the Flagship run of Topps. This year, 1991 is up. Collectors who paid attention to the order would have been able to predict this, as 1990 was featured last year, and 1989 the year before. The 1991 design is a true throwback to the "junk wax" era, as this design can bring memories flooding back for hobbyists. The cards feature a full picture of the player, with the team and player name located in the bottom right of the card. The top left features the 75th anniversary logo, which does differ from the original release. This insert set will appeal to those who love the design, or perhaps even collected the 1991 set when it was originally released.

2026 Topps Series 1 Baseball Jackson Merrill 1991 Topps Design Insert | Topps

All Aces insert returns to 2026 Series 1

The past few editions of Series 1 Baseball have featured some rare inserts that return year after year. 2026 is no different. All Aces is back once again. The All Aces insert looks like a playing card, and has a pitcher on the card. Last year's design featured a black border, with the back showing off the name of the insert set. With the 2025 edition of All Aces being scarce, it did drive value up. The Shohei Ohtani from the set recently sold in ungraded condition for $2,600.

2025 Topps Series 1 Baseball Shohei Ohtani All Aces | eBay

2026 Topps Series 1 is always a monumental day in the hobby, and this year is likely to be no different. With a variety of inserts for collectors to look for, there truly is something for everyone. More common inserts that celebrate last season and the upcoming year have great eye appeal. The 1991 design then brings some nostalgia for collectors who were putting the original set together in 1991. Lastly, the All Aces insert looks to continue it's dominance as one of the most desirable SPs in the set, with it's clean and unique design. 2026 Topps Series 1 Baseball can currently be found at online retailers, or at your local hobby shop.

