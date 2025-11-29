4 Great Jeff Bagwell cards worth a look

When you think of Jeff Bagwell, or "Bags", you probably think of his batting stance (or crouch), line drives, home runs, stolen bases and the Astros. Bagwell spent his entire 15 year career with Houston and is beloved by Astros fans. One of the best first basemen of the 90's and an MVP winner, he could hit for power and was also recognized for his defense by winning a gold glove. Unfortunately, accusations were made that Bagwell had somehow been involved in the steroid scandal that engulfed the sport in the 90's and 00's, but there is no evidence against him and he has denied any wrongdoing. His fans and collectors of Hall of Famers and the Astros keep his baseball cards moving.

RELATED: Building a Hall of Fame Baseball Card Collection for Under $25

TOPPS TRADED TIFFANY 1991 JEFF BAGWELL

1991 Jeff Bagwell Topps Traded Tiffany | CardLadder

RELATED: Jason Simontacchi Talks First Cards and Favorite Cards, Jeff Bagwell Autographs, Facing Childhood Heroes

1991 would mark the last time Topps produced its long running and popular "Tiffany" set, using glossy and higher quality cardboard than the normal set. For many collectors, this is the preferred Bagwell rookie, and the limited production numbers don't hurt. Bonus points for the apparent mullet being sported by Bagwell.

TOPPS FINEST REFRACTOR 1993 JEFF BAGWELL

1993 Jeff Bagwell Topps Finest Refractor | CardLadder

Topps' release of its new Finest product back in 1993 set a new standard for the hobby. The increased card quality, the concept of refractors and the idea of chasing after parallels was born in a way with this product. There were 250 refractors of each player in the set available as a parallel and those cards are still chased after today.

BOWMAN CHROME ROOKIE RECOLLECTIONS AUTO 2016 JEFF BAGWELL

2016 Jeff Bagwell Bowman Chrome Autograph | CardLadder

As a way to honor previous rookies with cards in the Bowman sets, the company released "Rookie Recollections" in their 2016 product. This flashback card really nails it - a great shot of a young Bagwell at bat with space for that great blue on-card autograph front and center.

DONRUSS SIGNATURE SERIES 1997 JEFF BAGWELL

1997 Jeff Bagwell Donruss Signature Series Autograph | CardLadder

Donruss' Signature Series was a revelation back in the late 90's - an autograph card in every pack! This had been done before but it was still cause for celebration - collectors really were able to get closer to the players than ever before through the hobby. There were supposed to be 1,000 signed cards for the "Millennium Marks" parallel shown here, but Bagwell supposedly only signed 400, making this rather limited.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: