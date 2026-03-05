All-Time World Baseball Classic Team: Picking the Best Players at Each Position

Every few years, the World Baseball Classic thrusts America’s pastime onto the global stage, giving the best players from 20 different countries a chance to compete for glory for their respective nations. And with plenty of Hall of Fame-worthy talent set to take the field in the 2026 edition of the tournament, it got us thinking.

What if, going around the diamond, you attempted to assemble an all-time WBC team consisting of the tournament’s greatest performers? From Cuban slugger Frederich Cepeda to former WBC MVP Robinson Cano of the Dominican Republic all the way to two-way Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani, there have been countless baseball greats to don their country's uniforms in pursuit of a world championship.

It begs the question—who would be on the all-time team?

Here goes.

1B, Miguel Cabrera, Venezuela

Cabrera is the only player to appear in each of the first five WBCs as a player, spanning a stretch from his age-23 season to his age-40 campaign. And Cabrera, one of the most feared hitters of his generation, has the stats to match.

He owns the second-most home runs (6) in the tournament, and is tied for the fourth-most RBIs (15) and the fifth-most hits (22) in WBC history.

2B, Robinson Cano, Dominican Republic

Cano, an eight-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger, was a highly productive member of four Dominican Republic teams in the World Baseball Classic. The San Pedro de Macoris native authored one of the best performances of all time in the 2013 WBC, collecting 15 hits—a single-tourney record—while posting a video game-like .469/.514/.781 slash line with two homers, four doubles and six RBIs.

Cano’s exploits won him tournament MVP and helped Team Dominican Republic win the WBC.

SS, Francisco Lindor, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico will likely miss the contributions of Francisco Lindor this year after he starred for his country in two previous WBCs. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Among a group of very productive shortstops to star in the WBC, Lindor stands out. In two tournaments, all the Mets star has done is produce, having amassed a .404/.453/.596 slash line with 19 hits, two home runs, nine RBIs and 13 runs scored.

Lindor, a two-time Gold Glove winner, was stellar on defense as well, recording a perfect fielding percentage while turning six double plays.

3B, David Wright, United States

Simply put, Wright is one of the best players to ever suit up for Team USA in the WBC. The former Mets star posted a .333/.400/.458 slash line with one homer, 15 RBIs and 16 hits in 12 games.

Wright came up with one of the biggest hits in Team USA’s history back in 2009, a walk-off single to help the Americans defeat Puerto Rico in the second round. So clutch was Wright for Team USA that he earned the ‘Captain America’ nickname.

OF: Carlos Beltran, Puerto Rico

Carlos Beltran played in four WBCs for Puerto Rico and was part of runner-up finishes in 2013 and 2017. The newly minted member of the Baseball Hall of Fame was a reliable bat for his country whenever called upon.

Beltran’s best tournament came in 2017. In seven games, he went 10-for-23 with a double and five RBIs while slashing .435/.519/.478 as Puerto Rico came up just short against the U.S. in the championship game. He was named to the all-tournament team as the designated hitter.

He is the event’s all-time leader in games played at 28, and his resumé was just as impressive from a quality standpoint as it was quantitative. His career WBC slash line is .316/.430/.484, with three home runs, seven doubles and 14 RBIs.

OF: Frederich Cepeda, Cuba

Like Beltran, Cepeda racked up a bunch of impressive stats over four WBC appearances for his country. He likewise played well in most of them.

In 25 career WBC games, Cepeda went 32-for-84 for a .381 batting average. He logged eight doubles, six home runs, 23 RBIs and 19 runs scored, while posting an absurd on-base percentage of .509 with a .714 slugging percentage. He’s the WBC’s all-time leader in hits, RBIs and runs.

In 2009, Cepeda was named to the all-tournament team when he had 12 hits in 24 at-bats, recording three home runs, two doubles and 10 RBIs in six games. His OPS was a ridiculous 1.497 that year. He also helped lead Cuba to a second-place finish in 2006, the country’s best result in the tournament’s history. He went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in the first-ever WBC championship game, though Japan wound up winning, 10–6.

OF: Ichiro Suzuki, Japan

Ichiro played in the first two editions of the WBC and helped lead Japan to a championship in both. He made the most of his opportunities, slashing .312/.416/.416 with one home run, three doubles, one triple, 10 RBIs and five stolen bases in 17 games. He had four walks and struck out just three times.

The Hall of Famer’s biggest moment came in the 2009 championship game against South Korea. He went 4-for-6 in that game and had the biggest hit of the contest when, with the score tied 3–3 in the top of the 10th inning, he ripped a two-out single up the middle to score two runs. That provided the final 5–3 score line.

Those heroics elevate Ichiro over others who might be in this spot.

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Japan

Well, he had to be on here despite playing in just one WBC thus far. Ohtani was named to the all-tournament team at the 2023 WBC ... twice. He took both a pitching and DH spot, proving himself as a big-game performer before his heroics with the Dodgers during Japan’s third championship run.

In four games, he went 10-for-23 (.435) with one home run, four doubles, nine runs scored and eight RBIs while posting an astronomical .606 on-base percentage and .739 slugging percentage.

His overall career numbers may not rise to the level of other designated hitters in the tournament’s history, but his impact in 2023 was immeasurable.

SP: Daisuke Matsuzaka, Japan

It's hard to argue anyone has had a better WBC career than the former Red Sox hurler. He led Japan to a championship in each of the first two tournaments and was named MVP both times due to his immaculate work on the mound.

Matsuzaka posted a 6–0 record with a 1.95 ERA during his time as Japan’s ace, racking up a record 23 strikeouts. He earned the victory in the 2006 final by tossing four innings of one-run ball and in the ’09 semifinal against the United States.

CP: Fernando Rodney, Dominican Republic

No stranger to high-leverage situations, the changeup artist was incredible for the Dominican Republic en route to the 2013 championship. Rodney converted all seven of his save opportunities without allowing a single earned run.

He kept a clean sheet in the quarterfinals, semifinals and final against formidable competition and fanned seven batters in his eight innings of work. This magnificent run brought his save total in the tournament to eight, which remains a record today.

