2025 Leaf Metal Women of Sport: Livvy Dunne, Greats and more
One of the hobby’s breakout products of 2024 is back and ready to take another victory lap. 2025 Leaf Metal Women of Sport, releasing November 28, builds on last year’s success with autos galore and a star-studded lineup that spans generations and disciplines. It’s not just a trading card set—it’s a celebration of the women redefining what greatness looks like across every sport.
Each box contains eight cards: four autographs and four base cards, all individually numbered. With boxes retailing for around $165, Leaf has positioned this as one of the most accessible premium women’s sports releases on the market.
A Product Built Around Founding and Future Stars
Leaf’s Women of Sport brand has always thrived on diversity, and the 2025 edition pushes that idea further. From basketball and gymnastics to pickleball, judo, and beyond, it brings together an unmatched mix of legends, icons, and next-generation phenoms.
Notre Dame sensation Hannah Hidalgo headlines the basketball lineup, joined by rising WNBA stars Sophie Cunningham and Cameron Brink, alongside the legendary Diana Taurasi, whose career resume speaks for itself.
Gymnastics fans will find cards featuring Livvy Dunne, Gabby Douglas, and Katelyn Ohashi, while pickleball phenom Anna Leigh Waters and MMA star Kayla Harrison round out an eclectic and energetic roster.
And the appeal isn’t just in the names—it’s in how they’re presented. For the first time, collectors will find on-card autographs and player inscriptions throughout the product, adding a layer of authenticity and personality that cements its premium feel.
Innovation and Autographs
Leaf has always taken creative swings with its Metal line, and 2025 is no exception. Themed subsets like Hit Like a Girl feature heavy hitters like Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes, and even Hollywood star power with Hilary Swank; and Breaking Barriers reflect the personalities of the athletes, including baseball pioneer Mo’ne Davis and soccer star Brandi Chastain.
Every box offers four autographs, but the real thrill comes from the multi-signed cards, which feature from two to eight athletes across sports and eras.
Women’s Sports—and Sports Cards—Are Booming
When the inaugural Women of Sport set launched in 2024, it filled a void in the market—offering a product that treated women’s sports not as a niche, but as the main event. The 2025 edition doubles down on that idea, at a time when interest in women’s sports collectibles is soaring thanks to athletes and celebrities like Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, and Livvy Dunne.
Beyond fueling one of the hobby’s fastest-growing segments, last year’s release delivered big returns for lucky collectors—and there’s every reason to expect 2025 to do the same.
