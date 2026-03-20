48 Hours of Non-Stop Collectibles Auctions: $1 Starts, Rare Cards, & Hall of Famers on eBay Live

Collectors looking for rare cards, luxury fashion, and once-in-a-lifetime deals may want to clear their schedules from March 26–27. From BOGO Breaks to Gem Mint Night, celebrity shopping events and streams featuring massive athletes, eBay Live will host its “48 Hours of Drops” event . The two-day livestream shopping marathon features exclusive inventory, major sellers, and auctions starting as low as $1.

eBay Live's "48 Hours of Drops" will feature sports cards, Pokemon, luxury goods, and celebrities. | https://www.ebay.com/ebaylive/channels/J5cXd9dZQrSqKHkQ

The event brings together some of the platform’s most recognizable sellers and livestream personalities, with programming spanning sports cards, Pokémon, luxury fashion, toys, electronics, and more. The focus of the collection of events is simple: rare finds and unbeatable value, available only during the 48 Hours of Drops.

For collectors accustomed to the adrenaline rush of live breaks and auctions, the format will feel familiar, but scaled up across dozens of streams and categories for two days not to be missed.

Can’t-Miss Sports Cards Streams

Sports card collectors will find plenty to chase during the event with action spanning multiple programming themes including Gem Mint Night, BOGO Breaks, and the broader Sports Showcase. Within the Gem Mint Night block, a headline moment will be Goldin’s appearance, featuring NBA rising star Jared McCain. Goldin will host a live auction of premium sports singles at their headquarters, showcasing a curated selection of high-end collectibles.

Another headline stream features dcsports87’s MLB Opening Day Singles Sale (Thursday, Mar 26 at 3:30 pm PDT), with MLB Opening Day-themed auctions including high-value vintage and modern baseball cards. The stream will also include a guest appearance from MLB Hall of Famer Andruw Jones, alongside Mike Gioseffi of Sports Cards Nonsense .

dcsports87’s MLB Opening Day Singles Sale (Thursday, Mar 26 at 3:30 pm PDT) features MLB HOF Andruw Jones | https://www.ebay.com/ebaylive/events/r2qhRf2zWxKefHZ7

Football collectors can tune into BOGO Breaks: Blez x Maxx Crosby (Thursday, March 26 at 3:00 pm PDT), where Blez will rip Flawless Football and National Treasures Football with the Raiders' legendary defensive end. The event features buy-one-get-one style breaks, a format that has become increasingly popular among livestream buyers looking for more value per spot. Additionally, Blez is doing a stream with Johnny Manziel on Mar 27 at 3:00 pm PT, breaking 12 Years of Panini Prizm Football as a send-off and salute to the years of amazing products before their license is over.

BOGO Breaks: Blez x Maxx Crosby (Thursday, March 26 at 3:00 pm PDT) | https://www.ebay.com/ebaylive/events/J4fUYFMNhjdXTrmL

Additional momentum continues across the Sports Showcase block with Lil Pullman (Friday, Mar 27 at 3:00 pm PDT), who will host an 18-19 Prizm case break with the possibility of pulling one of the hobby’s most coveted modern cards: a Luka Doncic 1/1 True Black Prizm rookie.

On top of that, CardVault by Tom Brady will be live with Chad Ochocinco Johnson (Friday, Mar 27th at 4:00 pm PDT), where they will be ripping Flawless Football and National Treasure football.

Meanwhile, memorabilia fans will have a chance to watch Prime Time Sports & Framing (Thursday, Mar 26 at 4:00 pm PDT), which will feature a live autograph signing by Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor.

Prime Time Sports & Framing (Thursday, Mar 26 at 4:00 pm PDT) features NFL HOF Lawrence Taylor. | https://www.ebay.com/ebaylive/events/NwEPGRREaCMhVj5p

Pokémon and Charity Drops

Pokémon collectors will also have their moment during the event, highlighted by Ryan’s Card House’s *Most Insane $1 Stream Ever* (Thursday, Mar 26 at 1:00 pm PDT), one of the most recognizable names in the hobby’s livestream space. Ryan’s stream will feature vintage packs starting at $1, with proceeds benefiting charity, blending the excitement of live pack openings with a philanthropic angle. He will also be joined by Xolo Marideuña, the actor who plays Portgas D. Ace in the One Piece series.

Ryan’s Card House’s *Most Insane $1 Stream Ever* (Thursday, Mar 26 at 1:00 pm PDT) | https://www.ebay.com/ebaylive/events/oz1M0LgqDEVemf7Z

Additional Pokémon streams throughout the event will include sellers like Slabbie Patty , Pfootballpete , and ANZ Comics , with MSRP-level pricing drops designed to make sealed product more accessible to true collectors.

Luxury and Pop Culture Collectibles

Beyond trading cards, “48 Hours of Drops” expands into Fashion Festival, luxury spotlight drops, and broader collectibles programming, highlighting the full scope of inventory on eBay Live.

Luxury reseller Bolt Luxury’s Hermès Power Hour (Thursday, Mar 26 at 7:00 am PDT and Friday, Mar 27 at 7:00 am PDT) will host two 12-hour long Birkin drops, featuring Hermès Birkin and Kelly bags starting at just $1, including a rare Lizard Kelly 25 that will briefly appear in a rapid-fire auction window. Maura Higgins of 'Love Island' and 'The Traitors' will also appear on the Thursday stream.

Bolt Luxury’s Hermès Power Hour (Thursday, Mar 26 at 7:00 am PDT) | https://www.ebay.com/ebaylive/events/SNxMaZ7O1Vkm8kK4

Actress and entrepreneur La La Anthony headlines a special “Live From the Closet” event (Friday, Mar 27 at 5:00 pm PDT), streaming directly from her Brooklyn wardrobe. The stream features designer pieces worn on TV and red carpets, alongside the stories behind them and a live Q&A. All proceeds from the auction will benefit charity partner ThreeSixty.

Other streams will include rare toys, coins , sporting goods, celebrity-owned items , and electronics, underscoring how livestream commerce has expanded well beyond trading cards.

Bargain Hunters Breaks will feature coins and other collectibles (Friday, Mar 27 at 5:00 pm PDT) | https://www.ebay.com/ebaylive/events/rkjPCDeehgybePWO

A Growing Push for eBay Live

Events like “48 Hours of Drops” highlight eBay’s continued push into livestream commerce.

By combining established sellers, celebrity appearances, and aggressive pricing, including $1 starts, BOGO Breaks, and MSRP Drops, eBay is clearly betting that collectors will tune in for the same reason they often do: the chance to land something special.

For two days at least, the hobby’s next big find might be just a livestream away.