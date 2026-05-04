The 1980s were a time of growth in the hobby. More and more people started collecting and caring for their cards, taking a true interest in what was happening in the world of sports. As a result, some of them are in better shape than those from the prior decade. The decade also saw the rookie cards of some of the greatest NFL players of all time, which still command a premium today.

Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway scrambles during Super Bowl XXIV against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 28, 1990 in New Orleans. | MICHAEL MADRID / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Names such as Joe Montana, Dan Marino, and John Elway would see their first Topps cards during the decade. While many more iconic names made their cardboard debut, these three quarterbacks appear on the list in part one of this mini-series.

1981 Topps Football Joe Montana Rookie Card

1981 Topps Football Joe Montana RC PSA 8 | eBay

While these cards are not ranked, one could argue that it is the most iconic of the decade. He would win four Super Bowls during his career, all with the San Francisco 49ers. He was a true standout player, winning two MVPs and making it to eight Pro Bowls. Copies of his rookie card are naturally sought after in the hobby, especially in high grade. Recently, a PSA 8 sold for $524.

1982 Topps Football Lawrence Taylor Rookie Card

1982 Topps Football Lawrence Taylor Rookie Card PSA 9 | eBay

Defense deserves a spot on the list, especially when Lawrence Taylor is part of the equation. Taylor was a staple of the New York Giants' defense, causing chaos for opposing offenses. Taylor's rookie can be found in the 1982 Topps set, distinguished by an All-Pro honor at the top of the card. Taylor would spend his entire career with the Giants, racking up 142 sacks and two Super Bowls to boot. Given his standing on the defensive side, sales of his rookie card in high-grade condition should not be a surprise. A PSA 9 sold on April 30th for $835.

1984 Topps Football Dan Marino Rookie Card

1984 Topps Football Dan Marino Rookie Card PSA 9 | eBay

At the time of his retirement, Dan Marino set some very impressive NFL statistical records. A Super Bowl win was just about the only thing he was not able to accomplish. He ended his career with 61,361 passing yards and 420 touchdown passes. While both records have been surpassed, Marino's presence in the hobby remains very strong. His rookie card, which appears in the 1984 set, can still fetch a hefty price tag. A PSA 9 sold for $519 just recently.

1984 Topps Football John Elway Rookie Card

1984 Topps Football John Elway Rookie Card PSA 9 | eBay

The last card on the list also comes from the 1984 set and features the other big rookie from the class, John Elway. Elway and Marino's careers are often compared, and the same holds in the hobby; both are in demand. Elway won two Super Bowls at the end of his career, after losing a few in prior seasons. On April 30th, a PSA 9 of Elway's rookie card sold for $728 on eBay.

The sales number on this card (and Marino's) might take some by surprise, but it is partly due to one key aspect: centering. Many copies are off-center, making it tough for collectors to find one that will grade high.

Lawrence Taylor of the New York Giants reacts to a play against the Redskins at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on January 11, 1987. | Carmine Galasso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 1980's saw many pivotal rookie cards hit shelves and the hands of collectors in the Football hobby. These four cards only scratch the surface of what the decade had to offer. For those who have not looked at their collection in a while, take a look - there might be some of these rookie cards stashed away somewhere.