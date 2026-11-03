5 Iconic Patrick Ewing Cards In The Eyes of Super Collector Vinny Di Meglio

When it comes to the sports card hobby, we all have our very own collecting strategy. Some of us focus on individual set building, some of us like ripping packs of the latest releases, some of us like building our collections around a specific team, and then there are those of us who are laser-focused. In the case of Patrick Ewing Superfan Vinny Di Meglio of New Jersey, this laser focus is one that is obviously centered around the New York Knicks' legendary center, Patrick Ewing. In this article, I'm going to switch things up a bit and highlight Vinny's Top 5 Most Iconic Patrick Ewing cards that he owns and include some market insights around those cards.

1998 Skybox Metal Universe - Precious Metal Gems /50 - PSA 7

1998 METAL UNIVERSE #22 (/50) PATRICK EWING PRECIOUS METAL GEMS | https://www.psacard.com/cert/74053898/psa

From a graded perspective, there are no recorded grades higher than a PSA 7, and according to PSA, there are only seven PSA 7s, four PSA 6s, and one PSA 5, which equates to only 12 of the existing 50 actually being graded by PSA. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 7 occurred on May 19, 2024, and sold for $13.000 via Fanatics.

1998 Upper Deck Collector's Choice Starquest /100 PSA 9

1998 Upper Deck Choice Starquest Gold /100 #SQ18 PSA 9 MINT | https://www.psacard.com/cert/126972988/psa

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells for $60-$100, while its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. In graded form, there is just 1 PSA 10, followed by 2 PSA 9s, and 1 PSA 8. According to Card Ladder, there are no recorded sales of the PSA 10; however, the highest public sale of a PSA 9 occurred on November 30, 2025, and was sold for $7,200 via Fanatics.

1999 Skybox Premium Star Rubies Patrick Ewing #94 /45 PSA 8

1999 Skybox Premium #94 - Star Rubies (Red) /45 PSA 8 | Twitter via Vinny Di Meglio / https://x.com/Vinny_DiMeglio

From a graded perspective, there is just 1 PSA 9, followed by two PSA 8s, two PSA 7s, and four PSA 6s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of any graded version of this card came on September 17, 2026, when a BGS 8 was sold for $2,760 via Fanatics.

2015 Panini Excalibur Kaboom PSA 9

2015 Panini Excaliber - Kaboom! PSA 9 | https://www.psacard.com/spec/psa/6210140?g=10>=SINGLE_GRADED

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells for $225-$300, while its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just seven PSA 10s, followed by 11 PSA 9s, and one PSA 8. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 9 occurred on January 29, 2026, and was sold for $3,000 via eBay, while the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on July 5, 2026, and that card sold for $6,300.

1997 SKYBOX E-X2001 #21 Essential Credentials Future PSA 8

1997 SKYBOX E-X2001 #21 ESSENTIAL CREDENTIALS FUTURE PSA 8 | Vinny Di Meglio Collection // https://x.com/Vinny_DiMeglio

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells for $175-$350, while its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there is only one PSA 9, three PSA 8s, and four PSA 7s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 8 (as there are no recorded public sales of PSA 9s) occurred on August 17, 2023, and was sold for $4,509 via Goldin.

Vinny Di Meglio and Patrick Ewing (via X, undated photo) | https://x.com/Vinny_DiMeglio?s=20

With more than 1,420 distinct Patrick Ewing cards in his collection, Vinny Di Meglio has shown an uncanny dedication to not only one single player but to the hobby as a whole. It’s Super Collectors like Di Meglio that help preserve a player’s true cardboard legacy, and in doing so, they themselves build a deep expertise that helps fellow hobbyists identify rare cards, seek some of the more overlooked inserts and variations, and even point out aspects of historical significance that may not be recognized by a novice collector.