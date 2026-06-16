The New York Knicks just ended a grueling 53-year championship drought. Going 16-3 with an all-time best 14.9 average point differential in the playoffs, the 2026 Knicks will go down as one of the greatest playoff teams in NBA history. While the Knicks won just their third championship in their history, few franchises have produced as many legendary players.

Here are the five greatest Knicks players of all time, along with one investment-worthy card and one Knicks collector card for each legend.

Honorable Mention: Carmelo Anthony

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Carmelo Anthony just narrowly misses the top five. During his seven seasons with the Knicks, Anthony became one of the greatest scorers in franchise history. The Hall of Famer scored a Knicks record 62 points vs. the Hornets in 2014 (the most points ever without a turnover). Born in Brooklyn, Anthony was an All-NBA player twice with the Knicks. He is also top 10 on the NBA all-time scoring list, won three Olympic Gold Medals, and won an NCAA championship with Syracuse as a freshman.

Knicks Collector Card: Carmelo Anthony 2014 Prizm #89 Orange Die Cut /139 (A PSA 10 sold for $158 on June 9th, 2026)

Investment Card: Carmelo Anthony 2003 Upper Deck Exquisite #76 Rookie Patch Auto /99



This is the best rookie card of Carmelo Anthony, and it comes from the prestigious Upper Deck Exquisite set. A BGS 8.5 copy recently sold for $8,540 in March. To give collectors an idea of how sought-after the Upper Deck exquisite cards are, a LeBron James 2003 Upper Deck Exquisite in the same grade sold for $312,000 in 2025.

5. Bernard King

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Also born in Brooklyn, King was the first player in Knicks history to win the scoring title, averaging a 32.9 points per game in 1984-85. He was an All-NBA selection four times with the franchise, including two All-NBA First Team selections. Before injuries altered his career, Bernard King was one of the most dominant players in the NBA. His 1984 playoff performance against the Detroit Pistons, when he scored 44 points in consecutive games, remains one of the greatest postseason performances in franchise history.

Knicks Collector Card: Bernard King 1986 Fleer #60 (A PSA 9 sold for $105 on June 10th, 2026)

Investment Card: Bernard King 1978 Topps #75 Rookie Card PSA 10



This is the only Bernard King rookie card, and it is extremely rare in Gem Mint PSA 10 grade. Out of 1,959 graded by PSA, only 31 PSA 10s exist. A Gem Mint copy last sold for $4,800.

4. Willis Reed

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Willis Reed was the heart and soul of the Knicks’ first two championship teams. Reed won the 1969-70 “Triple Crown” by winning the NBA MVP, All-Star MVP, and NBA Finals MVP in the same season. The Hall of Famer was a two-time Finals MVP and five-time All-NBA selection. His legendary entrance before Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals remains one of the most iconic moments in sports history. His iconic #19 was the first jersey ever raised to the MSG rafters and officially retired by the Knicks.

Knicks Collector Card: Willis Reed 1973 Topps #105 (A PSA 9 sold for $139 on December 22nd, 2025)

Investment Card: Willis Reed 1969 Topps #60 Rookie Card PSA 8



This PSA 8 rookie card is a bargain at under $500 (It sold for $470 on June 10th). It is from the legendary 1969 Tall Boys set, and it represents Reed during his incredible “Triple Crown” season.

3. Jalen Brunson

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Jalen Brunson has been with the Knicks for four seasons, already becoming one of the best free-agent signings in NBA history. Brunson has quickly transformed the franchise and led the Knicks to their first championship in 53 years. Across his 55 playoff games in a Knicks uniform, Brunson has averaged an incredible 29.4 points and 6.8 assists per game. He has made the All-NBA second team three years in a row. He outplayed Victor Wembanyama to win the 2026 NBA Finals MVP. Brunson is just 29 years old and should be #1 on this list after a few more dominant seasons in New York.

Knicks Collector Card: Jalen Brunson 2023 Prizm Deca Orange /49 #107 (A PSA 9 sold for $105 on February 26th, 2026)

Investment Card: Jalen Brunson 2024 Revolution #13 Kaboom! PSA 9



Kabooms are the most iconic inserts of the modern basketball card era. This is Brunson’s first Kaboom card, and it sold for $3,800 in a PSA 9 (only 18 graded higher). Brunson cards in his Knicks uniform will be sought after by New York fans in the long term. Brunson is, and always will be, one of the most popular Knicks of all time because of his heroic championship run.

2. Walt Frazier

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Walt “Clyde” Frazier was a seven-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA selection (All-NBA First Team four times), seven-time All-Defensive Team selection, and the engine behind two Knicks championship teams. He ranks 2nd all-time in total points scored for the Knicks (14,617), trailing only Patrick Ewing. His masterpiece came in Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals, when he scored 36 points and had 19 assists is still one of the greatest championship performances in NBA history.

Knicks Collector Card: Walt Frazier 1971 Topps #65 (A PSA 8 sold for $105 on February 26th, 2026)

Investment Card: Walt Frazier 1969 Topps #98



This is Frazier’s only rookie card, even though his actual rookie season was 1967. There were no mainstream basketball card sets from 1963 to 1968. A PSA 8 copy sold for $1,098 on May 18th, 2026. Only 38 Frazier rookie cards have been graded higher by PSA.

1. Patrick Ewing

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Patrick Ewing remains the greatest player in New York Knicks history. During his 15 seasons with the franchise, Ewing became the face of Knicks basketball and established himself as one of the greatest centers of all time. Ewing was an 11-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA selection, three-time All-Defensive Team selection, and a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. He remains the franchise’s all-time leader in points, rebounds, blocks, steals, games played, and minutes played.

Unlike many other all-time greats, Ewing spent most of his prime without another All-NBA teammate. While players such as Willis Reed and Walt Frazier won championships together, Ewing carried the Knicks against a prime Michael Jordan throughout the 1990s. When Jordan retired after the 1993 season, Ewing came agonizingly close to delivering a championship in 1994, losing in seven games to the Houston Rockets.

Knicks Collector Card: Patrick Ewing 1993 Fleer Ultra #3 Scoring Kings (A PSA 9 sold for $155 on May 20th, 2026)

Investment Card: Patrick Ewing 1986 Fleer #32 PSA 9 Rookie Card



1986 Fleer is one of the most iconic sets in basketball card history. This is due in large part to the iconic Michael Jordan rookie card, but the set also includes rookie cards of Ewing, Charles Barkley, James Worthy, Dominque Wilkins, Isiah Thomas, Hakeem Olajuwon, Karl Malone, and many others. A PSA 9 Patrick Ewing rookie card recently sold for $605. Only 163 copies have ever graded higher. For comparison, a PSA 10 copy last sold for $8,100.