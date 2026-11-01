Raptors vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 1

Sunday’s four-game slate in the NBA closes out with two potential playoff teams facing off, as the Los Angeles Lakers and Luka Doncic host the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto got off to a strong start this season, winning back-to-back games, but Kawhi Leonard (knee) is expected to be sidelined for the next several weeks and has not played since Game 2 of the season. Toronto is 1-2 since, including a loss in the NBA Cup on Friday against the Orlando Magic.

So, it makes sense that Scottie Barnes and Co. are underdogs on the road against Doncic and the 4-2 Lakers. L.A. lost in the NBA Cup as well on Friday, falling to Golden State, but it’s still gotten off to a strong start in the 2026-27 season, ranking second in the league in offensive rating and ninth in net rating.

J.J. Redick’s group has a tough test against the No. 2 defense in the league in Toronto, and the Lakers are just 1-2 against the spread at home, covering only in their home opener against Golden State.

Does that change on Sunday with Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler all expected to play?

Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interconference clash in the NBA on Sunday.

Raptors vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors +4.5 (-110)

Lakers -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Raptors: +160

Lakers: -192

Total

227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Raptors vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 1

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sports Network, TSN, NBA League Pass

Raptors record: 3-2

Lakers record: 4-2

Raptors vs. Lakers Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

Nate Bittle – out

Kawhi Leonard – out

Malachi Smith – out

Lakers Injury Report

Walker Kessler – available

Adou Thiero – out

Ziaire Williams – questionable

Raptors vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Scottie Barnes OVER 23.5 Points (-108)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m betting on Barnes to have yet another big game after a 41-point outburst in the NBA Cup on Friday:

This season, Scottie Barnes is averaging 24.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and just 16.7 percent from 3. Barnes has never been an elite 3-point shooter, but he has seen his offensive role expand with Kawhi Leonard (knee) sidelined.

Barnes has scored 41 and 28 points in his last two games, taking 34 and 17 shots in those games. After a dreadful 0-for-12 shooting night in this first game without Leonard (Barnes did not score in that game), the All-Star forward has rebounded and been a true go-to option for Toronto.

In fact, it’s pretty shocking Barnes is averaging 24.0 points per game even with a scoreless appearance, as he’s cleared 23.5 points in three of his five games, scoring at least 23 points in four of five matchups.

Now, he takes on a Los Angeles team that is 19th in the NBA in defensive rating and really lacks elite wing talent. There are some good wing defenders for the Lakers (Jarred Vanderbilt, Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams), but Barnes could be a tough matchup for this team as a whole, especially when Walker Kessler isn’t protecting the rim.

After a 34-shot showing on Friday, Barnes (21.6 shots per game), has a sky-high floor when it comes to this prop.

Raptors vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

These are two different teams, as the Lakers (No. 2 in offense) and Raptors (No. 2 in defense) win in very different ways.

Toronto still has the No. 10 offense this season, but it’s clear the team isn’t as dominant on that end without the threat of Leonard as an isolation scorer on the wing. The Raptors have still covered the spread in three of their five games, and they may be undervalued a bit on the road.

While the Lakers are off to a strong 4-2 start, they’ve covered the spread just once at home and are 19th in the league in defense. L.A. has played Golden State twice, the Clippers twice, Utah and Portland to begin the 2026-27 campaign, losing games to the Warriors and Blazers. Both of those teams are in the play-in conversation in the West, while Toronto was sixth in the odds to win the title before Leonard went down.

The Raptors still have plenty of capable scorers – Barnes, Jr Barrett, Immanuel Quickley – on offense, and they have the wing defenders to match up nicely with Doncic and Reaves.

I don’t mind taking the points here, as this may be the toughest matchup of the season to date for L.A.

Pick: Raptors +4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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