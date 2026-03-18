6 Young Tennis Stars Card Collectors Should Watch and Buy Now

In a sport built on legacy, tennis is quietly entering another youth movement—one that’s already reshaping both the rankings and the collectibles market. For fans and collectors alike, the next wave isn’t just coming—it’s already here. And while pickleball is one of the fastest growing participant sports, there are more than 25 million people that play tennis in the U.S. today—and over 100 million players globally.

And importantly for the hobby, there are now clear entry points to collect them early. Recent releases like 2024 Topps Chrome Tennis (with true rookie “RC” designations), the expanded 2025 Topps Chrome Tennis, and 2025 Topps Triumphant Tennis have created a stronger licensed foundation for tennis cards than we’ve seen in years.

Add in premium parallel lines like Topps Chrome Sapphire Tennis, along with early autograph appearances in Leaf Metal and Pro Set, and collectors now have a full spectrum of autographs, inserts, and rookie cards to collect.

With that backdrop, here are six young men and women already shaping the future of tennis card collecting.

The Future (and Current) Kings of the ATP

Carlos Alcaraz

At just 22, Carlos Alcaraz is already on an all-time trajectory. His 2026 Australian Open win completed a career Grand Slam, making him the youngest ever to achieve the feat and pushing his major total to seven in just 20 appearances.

2023 Leaf Art of Sport Carlos Alcaraz Fiberoptic #F-CA1 Pink /6 (eBay ask: $350) | https://ebay.us/m/XPkGUa

For collectors, Alcaraz sits firmly in blue-chip territory as the current world #1—a rare combination of proven dominance and a long runway. He’s not just a prospect play anymore; he’s the player many collections will be built around for the next decade.

Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton has evolved from a big-serve curiosity into a legitimate top-tier contender. Now 23, he owns a Masters 1000 title, multiple deep Slam runs, and a top-ten ranking.

2024 Topps Chrome Tennis Aces Auto Ben Shelton #CAABS Refractor 19/99 PSA 10 (eBay ask $495) | https://ebay.us/m/uvAIWW

His game is electric, his personality is marketable, and his trajectory is still climbing—all factors that tend to translate into strong hobby demand. Off the court, his relationship with U.S. soccer star Trinity Rodman has also kept him in the broader sports spotlight, giving him added crossover visibility that collectors tend to gravitate toward.

Jakub Mensik

Jakub Mensik may not yet have the same headline recognition, but his results are starting to demand attention. A strong 2026—highlighted by a title in Auckland, a third-round showing at the Australian Open, and a semifinal run in Doha—has him firmly on the verge of a breakthrough.

Jakub Mensik 2025 Topps Chrome Tennis Geometric Gold Refractor Auto /50 (eBay ask: $170) | https://ebay.us/m/rw30Vp

This is the classic early-stage profile collectors look for: young, winning, and slightly under the radar. If he makes the jump into consistent Slam contention, interest could accelerate quickly.

The Next Wave of WTA Stars

Coco Gauff

Currently #4 on the WTA, Coco Gauff has already made the leap from teenage sensation to established superstar. With multiple Grand Slam titles and consistent deep runs, she’s one of the most recognizable and bankable names in the sport.

2024 Topps Chrome Sapphire Coco Gauff Auto Orange /25 Variations #CGF PSA 10/10 (eBay ask: $1,499) | https://ebay.us/m/DsFF0e

For collectors, she offers both stability and upside—a rare combination. She’s already delivering results, but still young enough to build a legacy that could elevate her collectibles even further.

Mirra Andreeva

At just 18, Mirra Andreeva has packed in a resume that most players take years to build. WTA 1000 titles, top-five ranking, and wins over elite competition have quickly positioned her as a consistent top-ten ranked player.

2024 Topps Chrome Tennis Mirra Andreeva Base Auto Autograph Rookie RC (eBay ask: $44.99) | https://ebay.us/m/7y5INC

From a collecting standpoint, she sits firmly in the high-ceiling tier—the kind of player whose early cards can gain momentum quickly as results continue to stack.

Victoria Mboko

At just 19, Victoria Mboko has emerged as one of the fastest risers in the women’s game. A WTA 1000 title, strong Slam performances, and a rapid climb into the top 10 have put her squarely in the spotlight.

Victoria Mboko 2024 Topps Chrome Tennis BLUE REFRACTOR /250 Auto PSA 9 (eBay ask: $199.99) | https://ebay.us/m/q9SkH3

What makes Mboko especially intriguing is timing. She’s already producing at a high level, but her market still feels early—making her a compelling option for collectors looking for a “just before the breakout” window.

A New Generation, A New Opportunity

Tennis has always rewarded patience, but this current wave offers something different: immediate results paired with long-term upside.

With Alcaraz and Gauff already delivering top-level results—and Shelton, Mensik, Andreeva, and Mboko pushing behind them—collectors have a rare opportunity to identify the sport’s next cornerstone stars early.

Because in tennis, just like in the hobby, timing matters.