May the Fourth be with you on this official Star Wars day. It only feels right to zero in on Star Wars cards, which have been on a tear over the last year. In fact, according to Card Ladder, cards from the legendary franchise are up roughly 130% going back to this time last year.

Sports cards have also done exceptionally well, with soccer up 98%, basketball up 51%, and baseball up 40%. But if you love sports, Star Wars, and Disney, you really only have one actor that connects all three genres.

That actor is, of course, James Earl Jones. With his commanding voice and perfect delivery, he could elevate any film with just a few words. He is the only actor in the original Star Wars films who appeared in not one, but two incredible baseball movies that shaped generations: Field of Dreams and The Sandlot.

The Voice of the Greatest Cinematic Villain

James Earl Jones was the perfect choice for Darth Vader, and it is hard to picture anyone else delivering the legendary line, "Luke, I am your father."

A BGS 9.5 2014 Topps Star Wars Chrome Perspectives Autograph SuperFractors #8 James Earl Jones As Darth Vader Autograph Card (#1/1) | Card Ladder

The highest-selling James Earl Jones Star Wars card is the one above, a 2014 Topps Star Wars Chrome Perspectives Autograph Superfractor (#8) graded BGS 9.5, which sold for $19,260. According to Card Ladder, this is the highest public sale of any card featuring the legendary actor.

1977 Star Wars Wonder Bread Darth Vader PSA 10 | Card Ladder

While not specifically a James Earl Jones card, this 1977 Star Wars Darth Vader Wonder Bread PSA 10 featuring the iconic image of Darth Vader sold for $8,540 in April of 2026. However, the most expensive Darth Vader card from the James Earl Jones era is the 1977 Star Wars "The Villainous Darth Vader" #7, graded PSA 10, which sold for $48,000.

The Villainous Darth Vader | Card Ladder

The Boys of Summer

James Earl Jones played key roles in two of the biggest baseball movies for sports fans born in the late 70s or early 80s: Field of Dreams and The Sandlot.

In Field of Dreams, the legendary actor played Terrence Mann, a reclusive Boston writer who delivers some incredible one-liners, including his moving soliloquy about baseball and its power to unite. Reading the words "People will come, Ray..." will certainly evoke James Earl Jones' voice in the minds of any and all who have seen the late-80's classic.

Ken Griffey Jr., left, asks his dad, Ken Griffey Sr., if he'd like to play catch before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs on Aug. 11, 2022, at the MLB Field of Dreams stadium in Dyersville, Iowa | The Enquirer/Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The closest thing we have to a Terence Mann from Field of Dreams card is a 2015 Panini Americana card featuring James Earl Jones in a tuxedo, flashing a broad grin. This card can be found in multiple variants, including the highest-selling one-of-one autographed black copy (below), which sold for $565 on December 4, 2025.

A 2015 Panini Americana James Earl Jones Autograph card (1/1) | Card Ladder

There are a handful of The Sandlot cards, like the 2018 Topps Archives Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez autographed card below, that sold for $3,500 in June 2025.

A PSA 9 2018 Topps Archives Mike Vitar Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez Autograph | Card Ladder

However, there are, sadly, no official Mr. Mertle cards from the iconic 1993 movie starring James Earl Jones, but there is a card featuring Mr. Mertle's dog, Hercules (aka "The Beast"). It's the closest we can get to a Jones card from the film, and any copy is an easy one to pick up for a collector, since ungraded copies tend to sell for just a few dollars. The highest-selling graded copy was a PSA 10 that sold for $250 in August 2025.

A PSA 10 2018 Topps Archives Hercules (aka The Beast) The Sandlot card | Card Ladder

From The Villain to the Hero

James Earl Jones was the ideal choice for Mufasa, the king of Pride Rock in the movie The Lion King. The deep, resonant voice was both commanding yet warm, the perfect combination for a powerful king and a nurturing father to Simba.

An ungraded 2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Disney's The Lion King Mufasa Padparadscha Refractor (1/1) | Card Ladder

The highest-selling Mufasa card was the ungraded 2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire one-of-one Padparadscha refractor, one-of-one, that sold for $4,000 on January 14, 2026.

James Earl Jones starred in so many other classics as well, including Coming to America, Conan the Barbarian, and The Hunt for Red October, but few of those have cards or collectibles like the films listed above.