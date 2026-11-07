A Massive Week in the Heisman Race and the Hobby Ahead

This is the type of College Football weekend that fans look forward to all year long. Top-10 matchups. Ranked matchups. Regional rivalries. Heisman hopefuls. Another game for the Commander-in-Chief trophy. This weekend has it all.

With multiple ranked matchups this weekend and a few others having a huge sway over hobby values, we'll try to highlight a few of the big matchups.

No. 23 Oregon at No. 12 Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs back to the line of scrimmage for a two point conversion attempt after scoring a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the USC Trojans | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heisman Race: Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith is the heavy favorite for the Heisman heading into Week 10 in College Football. Even without QB Julian Sayin, Smith was dominant in a loss to USC. He had 10 catches, but was held to under 100 yards.

Hobby Impact: Another big weekend from Smith would go a long way in both the Heisman race and the hobby.

2026 Jeremiah Smith ONIT Auto /15 | CardLadder

Smith's values haven't been falling, per se, but with Smith only being available in Leaf and ONIT properties this fall, the hobby and the Buckeyes can't afford another loss. While another loss wouldn't eliminate the Buckeyes from the CFB Playoff, three losses would be really difficult to overcome, as they're already on the outside looking in.

No. 6 Kentucky at No. 13 Tennessee

Oct 24, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) reacts as he scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Vanderbilt Commodores | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heisman Race: Kentucky QB Kenny Minchey is a longshot for the Heisman, but a win over Tennessee could possibly get him in the conversation for an invite to New York.

Hobby Impact: This game doesn't have a ton on the hobby side, but Minchey has seen a surge as Kentucky has risen in the polls.

Kenny Minchey Crystalized Superfractor | Card Ladder

Minchey's Bowman Chrome Crystalized Superfractor sold last week for $2,850. It's a healthy sale for Tier 2 SSP from Bowman. A win almost guarantees the Wildcats stay in the playoffs, while a loss from the Volunteers all but guarantees they are out.

No. 5 Alabama at No. 14 LSU

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1), wearing sweats, claps Alabama quarterback Austin Mack (10) on the back during the pregame warmup | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heisman Race: LSU QB Sam Leavitt is currently top 5 in the Heisman race, while Alabama QB Keelon Russell is top 10.

Hobby Impact: So much is going on in this game, and yet the biggest news is the return of Alabama WR Ryan Coleman-Williams. Is it the biggest hobby storyline? Probably not.

2025 Bowman Chrome Sam Leavitt Gold Auto /50 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Sam Leavitt has a real shot at New York and would remain in the conversation with a win over the Crimson Tide. Leavitt's market, like his play on the field, is a roller coaster. He's got high highs and even lower lows. Keelon Russell has cards in the 2026 Panini Donruss set, including a Downtown. The unlicensed cards are a bit tough for a Downtown, though. LSU needs a win to stay alive for the CFB Playoff, while Alabama can probably afford another given their shockingly high standing in the initial rankings.

No. 2 Georgia at No. 10 Ole Miss

Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heisman Race: We have two of the top 6 Heisman finalists in this game. Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss is currently sitting 4th, while Georgia QB Gunner Stockton is sitting 6th.

Hobby Impact: The tough part about this game for the hobby is that Chambliss only has unlicensed cards.

Trinidad Chambliss Obsidian Auto /7 | Card Ladder

Chambliss has cards in Panini Obsidian and Donruss, which hurts his value. He's one of the few QB prospects playing well and improving his draft stock, while guys like Arch Manning, Dante Moore (due to injury), and others have fallen off. Stockton has cards in 2025 Bowman Chrome Football, 2025 Bowman's Best, and 2026 Panini products, but his best-performing cards come from his Bowman 1st's with Bowman's Best right behind. Both are still in the playoff picture with a loss, but Ole Miss probably needs a win to stay alive and keep Chambliss' Heisman hopes, while faint, alive.

No. 9 BYU at No. 3 Utah

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs the ball in the second quarter of the Big 12 game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Utah Utes | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heisman Race: Utah QB Devon Dampier, despite leading the No. 3 Utes, is just outside the top 10 in Heisman odds. BYU QB Bear Bachmeier is an even longer shot than Dampier.

Hobby Impact: Despite Bachmeier being a long shot for the Heisman, he's been one of the top chases in the 2026 Bowman Football set on the prospect side.

2026 Bowman Football Spotlight Superfractor 1/1 | Card Ladder

Bachmeier has been one of the big chases of 2026 Bowman, but Dampier was one of the underrated chases for 2025 Bowman Chrome Football. Both of these teams can likely afford a loss here, as BYU has the excuse of missing LJ Martin and the win over Notre Dame in their back pocket. Utah is undefeated, so they have some breathing room here.

No. 1 Miami at No. 11 Notre Dame

Oct 31, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) throws a pass against the Navy Midshipmen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heisman Race: Miami QB Darian Mensah is right there with OSU WR Jeremiah Smith as the Heisman favorites. Notre Dame QB CJ Carr is closer to Mensah for second than Chambliss is for fourth.

Hobby Impact: Carr was the second-biggest chase in 2026 Bowman Football behind Arch Manning, while Darian Mensah was a big chase himself.

2026 Bowman Football Darian Mensah Garbage Pail Kids Red Refractor /5 | Card Ladder

Both Mensah and Carr have seen some massive sales from 2026 Bowman Football. Mensah's top sale is his Red GPK /5, which sold for $3,800. It's the second -biggest Mensah sale of all time, behind only his 2025 Bowman Chrome U Superfractor Auto that sold for $3,900.

As for Carr, he has seven sales above Mensah's top sale. Carr's top sale is a Red Anime SSP /5 from 2026 Bowman Football that sold for $6,500.

2026 Bowman CJ Carr Anime Red Refractor /5 | Card Ladder

The Irish are sitting 11th in the CFB Playoff Rankings and absolutely need a win to stay alive. The Irish are in serious trouble if they lose. Meanwhile, the Canes will likely be fine for the Playoff even with a loss. Without WR Malachi Toney, this will be a difficult game for Miami, but Mensah has been outstanding this year.