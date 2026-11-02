In the sports card hobby, there are a few shows each year that bring a variety of experiences and collecting opportunities to hobbyists. Fanatics Fest hits both of these criteria year after year and is a show that many circle on their calendars to attend. It is a highlight of the summer for many, and recently, the dates for the 2027 show were announced.

Fanatics Fest 2026 | Brendan Darr/SCN

Here are the show details we know so far, along with background information on Fanatics Fest for collectors who may not have heard of it.

Fanatics Announces Dates For Fanatics Fest NYC 2027 and Ticket Information

A tweet sent out earlier today on X containing next year's dates for Fanatics Fest. The event will take place from June 24th-27th, 2027. The location has not changed, as it will still be at the Javits Center in New York City. The biggest change is the month. Last year, it was held in July a couple of weeks before the National Sports Collectors Convention. This was due the World Cup being held at the same time. Now, the show moves back to its traditional time, giving collectors adequate travel time between both shows.

The wait is over 🤩



See you June 24-27, 2027 at the Javits Center



Head to https://t.co/fohPhtq35s for more info pic.twitter.com/puM7gh8GCL — Fanatics Fest (@FanaticsFest) November 2, 2026

Tickets will go on pre-sale soon for past Fanatics Fest attendees. Starting at 10 AM EST on Tuesday, November 17th, past attendees can secure their tickets. The pre-sale comes with some perks that are listed on the Fanatics Fest website, including a $15 credit toward an autograph or photo op, early entry to the show floor, and pre-sale access to autographs and photo ops, among others.

Fanatics Fest took place from June 20-23 | fanaticsfest.com

There are also two other ticket on sale dates that collectors should be aware of: November 13th and November 20th. November 13th at 10 AM EST is when American Express cardholders can purchase their tickets, while November 20th at 10 AM EST is when the public presale begins, including those who have never attended the show.

Fanatics Fest and the Hobby

Collectors who have never attended the show should consider adding it to their card show calendar. Fanatics Fest blends both fan interaction and the hobby together in a very meaningful way, with countless interactive booths present on the show floor. Some of the biggest names in sports tend to show up as well, with names like Tom Brady, Lionel Messi, LeBron James, and more attending last year. For those who love the hobby and the world of sport, Fanatics Fest should be on the bucket list.

Fanatics Fest 2026 | Fanatics

The Fanatics Fest NYC 2027 dates have officially been announced, and the hobby is buzzing with excitement. Collectors should take note of the ticket pre-sale and on-sale dates, as it is always an event that people don't want to miss.