Arch Manning Signs Exclusive Deal with Topps

After announcing that his signature would be making an appearance in the upcoming Bowman football product, Topps announced today that Arch Manning has signed an exclusive trading card and autograph deal with Fanatics.

BREAKING: We’re thrilled to announce that we’ve signed star Texas QB Arch Manning to an exclusive trading card & autograph deal.



His first autographs arrive in Bowman Football this fall… Welcome to the family, Arch! pic.twitter.com/6iMBZQqssr — Topps (@Topps) September 3, 2026

Manning, the nephew of former quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, has been talked about as a top pick in the draft since he was in high school. And while he was eligible to be drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, in December of 2025 he announced his intention to stay at the University of Texas. When he does enter the NFL Draft, he's projected to be a top pick, perhaps even No. 1 overall.

Arch Manning Already Autographed Cards

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to today's announcement, Manning had a trading card deal with Panini for a record $102,500, making that his first name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal since he joined the Texas Longhorn football program back in 2023.

Although he extended his deal with Panini in 2025, the announcement indicates he ended that partnership to sign-on with Fanatics to get his own Topps cards.

Before he has any Topps cards, we can look at his Panini pieces and see that he's already in demand.

2025 Panini Prizm Draft Picks Black Prizm 1-of-1 Autograph

Arch Manning's Black Prizm 1-of-1 patch autograph out of 2025 Prizm Draft Picks, graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | PSA

His third-highest-selling card, according to Card Ladder, is his 2025 Prizm Draft Picks Black Prizm, a one-of-one patch autograph, graded a PSA GEM MT 10. The card features an Arch Manning image from the knees up, about to throw a pass. The patch is a two-colored section of his jersey. It has a sticker auto, and his signature is in blue ink.

This card was sold via auction with Alt. It finished about three weeks ago on August 13, 2026 and went for a total of $18,733. Card Ladder puts a value of this piece a little higher at $19,530.

2024 Prizm Draft Picks 1-of-1 Gold Vinyl

2024 Prizm Draft Picks Arch Manning,1-of-1 Gold Vinyl, graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | Card Ladder

The next-highest sale of an Arch Manning card is his 2024 Panini Prizm Draft Picks one-of-one gold vinyl, graded a PSA GEM MT 10. This card needs very little explanation. There is no question what it is when you first get a glimpse of the gold swirls.

This one is interesting because the top two recorded sales on Card Ladder are both of this card.

Unlike most higher-end cards, sold first via the best offer option. The seller let this one go for an even $20,000 on July 25, 2025.

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second sale of this card happened just under two months later and sold for a considerable amount more than the first time it was sold. According to Card Ladder, the second time this card was sold it was put up for auction with Goldin that ended on September 13, 2025. The auction garnered 21 bids and ultimately sold for $34,160. Which, if you do the math, gave the seller a $14,160 profit after just seven weeks.

The official release date for 2026 Bowman Football is September 9, 2026 and will mirror the recent release of Bowman Basketball and feature collegiate and pro players in the same product.