Going once...LeBron, MJ, Messi and More: A Look at 2025 Winter Goldin 100 So Far
2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autograph (RPA) Parallel #78 LeBron James Signed Patch Rookie Card (#18/23)
LeBron's Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Auto has long been a favorite RC for collectors of King James. The most recent sale of this parallel, numbered to 23, in June of 2024 - graded 7.5 - fetched over $350,000. A flurry of early activity on this 8.5, #18/23, has pushed the current top bid here to $600,000. This card last sold in November 2022, for $885,000
1985 Michael Jordan Twice-Signed Nike Air Jordan 1 "Banned" Vintage Personal Stock Sneakers
While on a far lower rung from a simple dollars perspective, these Air Jordan 1's are a fun watch. Twice signed by MJ, these are of course the shoes that defied the NBA's sneaker policy at the time. While not the original shoe for which Jordan was fined, the Air Jordan 1's built off the notoriety of the league's decision. leading to its legendary marketing campaign. 10 bids have come in already, with the highest at $11,000 on January 29.
Lionel Messi Game-Used, Photo-Matched, Signed Inter Miami CF Home Jersey - Famous Stephen Curry "Night Night" Goal Celebration
Lionel Messi's jersey from the night when the GOAT went 'night-night', tipping his cap to the famous Stephen Curry celebration. Bidding opened at $15,000, but sixteen bids in the two days after opening have pushed the auction up to $41,000. Currently sitting in the range of some of Messi's jerseys from his time in Paris, this jersey is already the most expensive at Goldin from his time in the MLS. In 2022, Messi's jersey from a 2017 match in which he scored the winning goal in El Clasico against Real Madrid, went for $450,000.
Feb. 3, 2008 - Super Bowl XLII - Eli Manning Game-Used, Photo-Matched New York Giants Helmet - Defeated the Undefeated New England Patriots
Eli Manning's game-used Giants helmet from the historic Super Bowl XLII in which he slayed the giants that were the undefeated New England Patriots. Manning's MVP performance led to perhaps the most shocking upset in Super Bowl history. This isn't the helmet that made the Helmet Catch possible, but it's pretty darn close. 13 bids have come in so far, with the last one hitting on January 28, at $24,000 - already on pace to becoming one of the most expensive football helmets in Goldin auction history, we'll see how close it can get to the $229,000 helmet worn by Joe Montana during one of his great comeback wins, in the 1979 Cotton Bowl.
1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle
Of course, we're going to show off the 1952 Topps Mantle. Often considered the Holy Grail in The Hobby, it's always a huge part of any auction it's listed. This PSA NM 7 has a current top bid of $220,000 after 22 bids in the first three days alone. A PSA NM 7 last sold over at Heritage on October 4, 2024 for $264,000 so it will be interesting to see where this one lands just a few months later.