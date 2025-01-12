Historic Wilt Chamberlain jersey up for auction
The last Philadelphia Sixers jersey ever worn by NBA legend and Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain will be auctioned off this month. The jersey was worn by Chamberlain in one of the most head scratching games he ever participated in. It was game 7 against the Boston Celtics in the 1968 playoffs. The Celtics were led by then player-coach and legend in his own right, Bill Russell. The Sixers were supposed to dominate an aging Celtics team at home in front of rabid Sixers fans. Inexplicably, they did not, and Wilt disappeared when the Sixers needed him most. After scoring an early 12 points, he attempted only one shot in the entire second half and his team lost 100-96.
After the game Wilt seemed almost non-interested in what happened, saying the plays just did not materialize for him to score. The Sixers organization decided it was time to move the big scoring machine, and he was shipped off to the Los Angeles Lakers the next year. The aging star had some good seasons in LA but never reached the heights of dominance that he had experienced at Golden State and in Philly. He did help the Lakers to the 1972 NBA Championship, which was his second and last of his storied career. The jersey has an opening bid of $400,000 and is being auctioned by Goldin Auction company.