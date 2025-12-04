Original Superman suit worn by Christopher Reeves going to auction

Christopher Reeve's original on-screen Superman costume that has been up for auction at Sotheby's will be ending in less than a week. The Luxury Week auction with Sotheby's, started the costume's bidding on November 21, 2025 and ends on December 9, 2025 in New York.

This same piece was previously sold at auction on March 27, 2023 in London, England. The final price, including buyer's premium, was 312,500 euros, or $364,784.37 US dollars as of today's exchange rate.

The iconic piece of Hollywood memorabilia was worn by Reeves in Superman I, Superman II, and Superman III, according to the information provided on the bidding page with Sotheby's. The page lists the starting bid at $250,000 and estimates the value of the piece between $600,000 and $800,000. But it wouldn't be surprising for the piece to go even higher, especially after a rare Superman #1 comic book just sold for over $9 million at Heritage Auctions, a record amount for the book.

Christopher Reeve's on-screen costume used in Superman I, II, and II. The suit is currently on auction with Sotheby's | Sotheby's | https://tinyurl.com/4a4fuebc

The costume comprises of six different pieces that includes a blue tunic, red trunks, blue leggings, the yellow belt, and the red cape and a pair of red boots. The whole ensemble also comes with Propstore Certificate of Authenticity, a copy of LIFE Superman magazine, and a digital brochure of supplementary research, according to the product page.

A string of recent Superman releases in the media has contributed to grown interest in items related to the super hero. In 2024 Super/Man: the Christopher Reeve Story documentary, and a new theatrical film starring David Corenswet as Superman was released this past July. The film has grossed approximately $616.7 million worldwide.

The name tag of the Superman on-screen suit, with Christopher Reeve's name printed to indicate who the costume belongs to. | Sotheby's | https://tinyurl.com/4a4fuebc



Other items included in this luxury auction include jewelry, high-end rare sneakers, fine wines and sports memorabilia.

