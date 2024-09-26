$336,000 Isn’t Even The Most Impressive Sale Of This Ohtani Card

📈 MASSIVE FLIP 📈@djskee the owner of the Shohei Ohtani Superfractor 1/1 that broke the record for the highest selling Ohtani card last night, timed the market just right.



Bought: $60,000

Sold: $336,000



Profit: $276,000 (+460%)



Congratulations to everyone involved!